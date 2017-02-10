Healthy Family FunFest focuses on kids

Demonstrating that it is never too young to lead a healthy lifestyle, games, competitions and activities for youngsters will be in the forefront at this year’s Healthy Family FunFest.

The Southington Community YMCA is presenting a wide variety of fun in the Star Wars themed kids’ area. Children will be able to build star ships with LEGOs, test their hockey skills against a storm trooper, compete in the gladiator dodgeball “rancor” pit, wield a balloon lightsaber, reach for the moon on an inflatable bounce, and more.

“I don’t want to give away all the surprises,” said YMCA youth program director Tom Sangeloty in a press release. The YMCA will also host numerous interactive booths for teens, adults and seniors.

The Healthy Family FunFest set for Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Aqua Turf Club, 556 Mulberry St. in Plantsville. This free festival, which in past years has attracted thousands of visitors, will run from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Dozens of kid-friendly interactive and educational activities will be offered throughout the venue. Outside, children will be able to meet firefighters and police officers, and sit in a fire engine and police cruiser. Inside, they can hug character mascots, including Yard Goats, dance to music, meet pet therapy dogs, and join in fitness challenges. There will even be a 20-foot-long inflatable “colon” to walk through, so all visitors can learn about their digestive system and potential health problems.

Exhibitors focused on youth include Southington Library and Museum and the new Southington Community Cultural Arts center.

Adults will be able to receive child-centered information about Amber Alert, child car seat safety, early childhood education, Southington Youth Services, Southington STEPs, pediatric health and emotional well-being. Lions Club is offering free eye screening for youngsters 6 months old and older and Hartford Hospital Eye Surgery Center will also provide eye screening.

An array of free health screenings, demonstrations, educational materials, green initiatives and special activities for everyone will be presented in various areas including Healthy Minds, Aging Well, Women’s Health, Sports Medicine and Mindful Eating.

Healthy Family Fun Fest’s premiere sponsor is the Bradley H. Barnes & Leila U. Barnes Memorial Trust at Main Street Community Foundation and the event is presented by Hartford HealthCare and the Southington Community YMCA.

For the latest information, visit www.healthyfamilyfunfest.org; or Healthy Family FunFest on Facebook; or call the Healthy Family FunFest coordinator at (860) 378-1268.