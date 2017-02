Faith Living Church at 20 Grove St. in Plantsville unveiled their new elevator access effective Feb. 4. The elevator is part of the church’s efforts to make services fully accessible to people with physical challenges. The renovations included two wheelchair-accessible bathrooms and an elevator to complement the church’s live streaming option for home-bound church goers. Services are on Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sundays at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.