Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, Feb. 8

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, Feb. 8. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball: The Blue Knights qualified for the Class LL tournament for the first time since 2013 by winning their second-straight game with a one-point victory, 41-40, over Bulkeley (7-10) in overtime at home. It was the first time the team made the state tournament in John Cessario’s three-year tenure with the program. Although they started the game by shooting 1-for-7 from the field, the Bulldogs led, 20-17, at halftime. However, the Knights limited the Bulldogs to just three points in the fourth quarter to knot the score at 32-32 by the end of regulation. With just over three minutes remaining in the game, Colin Burdette hit a jump shot to give the Knights their first lead, 30-29, since the first quarter. A Bulkeley three-pointer put the Bulldogs back on top by two, but a missed free throw with 34.9 seconds allowed Burdette to drive through the paint and float a teardrop through the net with about five seconds showing on the clock, sending the contest into overtime. The Bulldogs were called for traveling on a drive to the basket on their next possession with 1.5 seconds. The Bulldogs quickly went up by five in the extra period, but a pair of layups and three-pointer gave the Knights a two-point edge, 39-37, with 15.6 seconds. The Bulldogs regained the lead by a point after completing a three-point play at the foul line from a dribble drive to the basket with 11.5 seconds. With only 4.1 seconds to work with after a Bulkeley foul was committed, Brendan Taylor kicked out a pass to Mercier near the baseline on a drive to the basket. With his back up against the three-point line, Mercier drained a deep, contested two-point jump shot at the buzzer. Mercier paced the offense with 10 points. Lohneiss and Burdette contributed with nine points apiece. The Knights will round out the week when they travel to regional Farmington (5-11) on Friday, Feb. 10. Southington is currently 8-7 overall.

Girls Basketball: The Lady Knights earned their fourth-straight win by achieving their largest victory, 60-19, on the year at Bulkeley (1-18). The Knights led, 24-15, at halftime and allowed the Bulldogs to score just four points in the second half. Maggie Meehan marshaled the offense with 19 points on four three-pointers. Janette Wadolowski backed Meehan with 14 points, 12 of which came in the third quarter. Hartlee Meier and Megan Mikosz each contributed with 10 points. Mikosz went 4-for-6 from the foul line. The Knights will round out the week when they host regional Farmington (11-7) on Friday, Feb. 10. Southington is currently 10-7 overall.

Ice Hockey: The Warrior-Knights earned their second-straight win with a 3-1 victory over the Redhawks (8-8) at the Norwich Free Academy. The Redhawks are sixth in Division III. The Warrior-Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to the Enfield Twin Rinks to take on regional Enfield-East Granby-Stafford (3-9-1) on Saturday, Feb. 11. Hall-Southington is currently 6-6-2 overall.

Boys Swimming & Diving: The Blue Knights remained undefeated on the year with their ninth win of the season in a 90-72 victory over Simsbury in their final home meet of the season. Southington clinched the win with three events remaining and finished with a dozen best times. The following seniors were honored during the meet: Katie Bauer, Kyle Chinigo, Kornelia Jez, Nick Kelley, Joey Savarese, Adrian Swinicki, Zack Blake (Captain), Victoria Duszak (Captain), PJ Ramsey (Captain), Jon Symecko (Captain). The following finished first: Brendon Egan in the 200 freestyle (1:57.59); Ramsey in the 50 freestyle (24.39) and 100 fly (58.93); Blake in the 100 freestyle (53.25); Derek Melanson in the 500 freestyle (5:19.27); Tyler Heidgerd, Savarese, Ramsey, and Blake in the 200 medley relay (1:50.81); Blake, Kelley, Brian Egan, and Ramsey in the 200 freestyle relay (1:38.96); and Heidgerd, Melanson, Brian Egan, and Brendon Egan in the 400 freestyle relay (3:40.32). The Knights will be back in the pool next week when they travel to regional Farmington on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Wrestling: The Blue Knights finished out the regular season with their ninth-straight win with a 62-18 victory at New Britain, winning the CCC West title with an undefeated 6-0 regional record for the second-straight year. Jacob Cardozo (113), Shaun Wagner (132), Paul Calo (160), and Sam Mena (170) each landed pins in the match. Calo secured the fastest pin at 46 seconds into his bout. The Golden Hurricanes forfeited the 106, 138, 145, 152, 182, and 220-pound weight classes. The Knights will enter the postseason when they wrestle against some of the top wrestlers in the state in the Class LL championship at Trumbull High School from Friday, Feb. 17 to Saturday, Feb. 18. Danbury is the defending champion. Southington finished the regular season with a 15-1 overall record (9-1 home, 6-0 away), going 8-0 in the CCC.