Obituary: Marcello J. ‘Mickey’ Mongillo, 86

Marcello J. “Mickey” Mongillo, 86, of Southington, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at the Summit of Plantsville. He had been the loving husband of Jean (Sheppard) Mongillo for 66 years.

Born on July 20, 1930 in New Britain to the late Pasquale and Mary (Pelcher) Mongillo, he had been a longtime Southington resident.

Mickey retired from the former Ideal Forge after many years of service. He was a lifetime parishioner at St. Thomas Church. Mickey loved sports and enjoyed bowling and golfing. He also coached midget football and little league baseball.

In addition to his wife Jean, he is survived by two daughters: Sandra Picone and her husband Dave of Plantsville and Lori Crevier and her husband Mark of Santa Clarita, CA and 4 granddaughters: Lesley Firmwalt and her husband Joe; Shelly Crevier, Colleen Picone and Marcy Kelly and her husband Chris and 6 great-grandchildren: Lalaina and Silas Firmwalt; Nicholas, Michael and Andrew Kelly and Aviyana Picone. He is also survived by two brothers, John Mongillo and his wife Lois of Plantsville and Patrick “Butch” Mongillo of Rhode Island and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased his grandson, Michael Crevier and 4 sisters and 2 brothers.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mickey’s memory may be made to the Angelman Syndrome Foundation, 4255 Westbrook Dr. Ste 219, Aurora, IL 60504.

Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, February 13, 2017 from the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington. Burial will follow in South End Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 12, 2017 from 2 – 5 p.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.