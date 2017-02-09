Obituary: Dale S. (Settle) Brock, 75

Dale S. (Settle) Brock, 75, of Southington passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at the Southington Care Center.

Born May 23, 1941 in Winston-Salem, NC, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Virginia (Boger) Settle.

Dale was an interior designer in Atlanta, GA for Pindler & Pindler until her retirement. She loved nature and animals, and no creature went hungry or unloved in her vicinity. She was a great supporter and lover of the arts, particularly music and the theater, and took every opportunity to share and enjoy these with others. Dale had an eye for shape and color, and enjoyed textiles, interior design, and architecture. Creative and artistic throughout her life, she loved the challenge of a new endeavor, mastering everything from baking and sewing to metal work for jewelry-making, and even impressionistic painting in the years following her stroke. She encouraged her children to be inquisitive, independent, and self-reliant but foremost kind and honest. She was adamant that there existed no situation where a friendly word and a homemade dish wouldn’t help.

She is survived by her son, Joseph Brock and wife Kathleen of Southington and a daughter Amy Porteus and husband Robert of NC; two brothers, Larry Settle of MI and Eugene Doherty of SC; a sister Lynn Guy of NC and two grandchildren, Cole and Tara Brock.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Lilburn Christian Church, 485 Killian Hill, Lilburn, GA 30047. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Lilburn Christian Church. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington, CT is assisting the family. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com