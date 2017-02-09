Gymnasts are starting to peak

A pair of victories this past week kept the Lady Knight gymnastics team undefeated on the year as Southington scored two of its three highest scores of the season, nearing the end of the regular season.

Win at Wethersfield

FEB. 1—The Knights began the week with a 133.65-129.25 victory at Wethersfield on Wednesday. Southington finished first in all four events.

Kayla Birmingham paced the Knights in all-around (34.15) and on vault (8.6). Birmingham also placed second on bars and floor. Rachel Williams led on beam (9.15) and floor (9). Kat Rothstein led on bars (8.4).

Win at South Windsor

FEB. 4—On Saturday, The Knights rounded out the week with their sixth win on the year in a 133.8-100.3 victory at South Windsor. Southington won all four events.

Rothstein paced the Knights in all-around (33.4), leading the team on bars (8.2) and finishing second on beam. Williams led on beam (9.05) and floor (8.9). Taryn Meenan led on vault (9.15).

The Knights will be back in action this week when they travel to Farmington Valley Gymnastics in Plainville for the Valentine Invitational on Friday, Feb. 10.

For a full box score, click here: http://southingtonobserver.com/2017/02/07/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-feb-10-edition/