Senior listings for the Feb. 10 edition

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

MUSIC OF CHICAGO AT NELSON HALL. Presented by the Connecticut Transit Authority. Concert recreates the music of one of the greatest American bands. Cost is $31. Call Calendar House for tickets at (860) 621-3014.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15

CALENDAR HOUSE BUILDING COMMITTEE MEETING. 4:30 p.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Public is welcome.

VALENTINE CELEBRATION. 5:30 p.m. at Hawks Landing CC. Menu features entree choice of filet mignon, chicken cordon bleu or stuffed sole, Coffee, tea and soda included. Cash bar. Music by Kat Kennedy on guitar singing a variety of genres including artist like Elvis, Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Bill Wither and more. Cost is $25. Call Calendar House, (860) 621-3014.

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

COFFEE ‘N DESSERT – DOWNSIZING. 1:30 p.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Professional organizer Regina Sanchez will discuss the importance and how to downsize, providing strategies and insights into the emotional and physical aspects of making the process happen. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Space is limited. RSVP at (860) 621-3014.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22

COMPUTER CLUB. 1 p.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St.

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

SEARCHING FOR LEADERS. 1 p.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. The Calendar House Membership Association is looking for energetic, friendly, outgoing people to assist the Association become more relevant to Calendar House members. The Membership Association supports the staff and members in their various activities and is helpint to plan the new facility. More info, call Sheryl, (860) 621-5127 or email Membership@CalendarHouse.org.

MEMBERSHIP MEETING. 1 p.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. All are welcome. Brief update on business followed by “Miracle on the Hudson” on the big screen, featuring Tom Hanks. Rated PG-13; 96 minutes. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP at (860) 621-3014.

SATURDAY, FEB. 25

OPEN HOUSE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St. Visitors can tour the senior living community. Coffee will be served. More info, call (860) 628-5656.

TUESDAY, FEB. 28

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS.

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services.

ONGOING

IN HOME ASSESSMENTS FOR OVER-55. Geriatric specialists provide free in-home assessments to Southington residents. Paid by the Bradley Henry Barnes and Leila Upson Barnes Memorial Trust of the Main Street Community Foundation. Provided funding to Hartford HealthCare Center at Home for free home consultations with a geriatrician, geriatric pharmacist or occupational therapist. For more info, call HHC Center for Healthy Aging, 1-877-4AGING1 (877-424-4641).

LAUGHTER YOGA. Tuesdays, 6 p.m. at Mulberry Gardens of Southington. The free sessions Leslie Cotton and Elaine Hobart. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and no special equipment is necessary. The moves are gentle and can accommodate any person’s ability and range of motion. More info, call Donna Johnson, (860) 276-1020.

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP. Second Tuesday of every month, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Mulberry Gardens of Southington, 58 Mulberry St. Free support group for families and caregivers. To check for availability, call Marie Terzak at (860) 276-1020.

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Hartford HealthCare Senior Services offers free balance screenings provided by licensed physical therapists at Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave. Such screenings can play an important role in preventing falls. Appointments are required. Call (860) 378-1234.

BRIDGE AT THE ORCHARDS OF SOUTHINGTON. 1 p.m. on Mondays at The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St. Do you like to play cards and meet new people? Learn the game of bridge and become a member of their Bridge Club. For more information, please call Edesa Ciscar at (860) 628-5656.

DONATIONS OF USED PERSONAL MUSIC DEVICES. Southington Care Center accepts donations of used iPods or MP3 players to engage residents in a music and memory program. Music has proved to be beneficial in various therapies for people who have dementia. Contact Stacy Carleton, Southington Care Center director of therapeutic recreation, at (860) 378-1286.

VOLUNTEER DRIVERS NEEDED. Senior Transportation Services, Inc. is a nonprofit transportation service for senior citizens, age 55 and older in need of volunteer drivers willing to commit to 2 hours a week to meet the needs of their community in aiding seniors to “age in place.” Mileage for volunteer drivers is reimbursed. Contact: (860) 224-7117 or at seniortransportationservices@yahoo.com

FRIENDSHIP CLUB. Third Thursday of the month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St. A free monthly club for older adults seeking socialization and meaningful activities. Coffee socials, live music, lunch, bingo and more while socializing in a safe and friendly setting. Limited seating and transportation may be provided. RSVP Marie Terzak at (860) 276-1020.