Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, Feb. 6

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Monday, Feb. 6. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball: The Blue Knights ended their two-game losing streak with a six-point win, 60-54, at Avon (6-10), getting back to .500 on the year. With six games remaining in the regular season, the Knights are one game shy of clinching a playoff berth. The Knights will look to qualify for the Class LL tournament when they wrap up the week with a home game against regional Bulkeley (7-9) on Wednesday, Feb. 8 and road trip to regional Farmington (5-11) on Friday, Feb. 10. Southington is currently 7-7 overall.

Girls Basketball: The Lady Knights extended their winning streak to three games with a comfortable 57-32 victory over Avon (2-15) at home. Southington held a 34-14 lead at halftime, outscoring the Falcons, 22-4, by the end of the first quarter. Maggie Meehan (3 rebounds, 2 steals) marshaled the offense with 19 points on five three-pointers. Hartlee Meier (6 assists, 4 rebounds) was right behind with 18 points on a triad of threes and went 3-for-3 from the foul line. Avon went 1-for-1 from the charity stripe. The Knights will look to keep their winning streak rolling when they wrap up the week with a road trip to regional Bulkeley (1-17) on Wednesday, Feb. 8 and return home to host regional Farmington (11-6) on Friday, Feb. 10. Farmington is currently 10th in the CCC. Southington is currently 9-7 overall.

Ice Hockey: The Warrior-Knights earned their fifth win of the season with a one-point triumph, 3-2, over Woodstock Academy (12-1-1) at home. The Centaurs are currently the top team in Division III. The win moved Hall-Southington a spot up to ninth in Division III. The Warrior-Knights will fight to stay in playoff contention when they finish out the week with games at the Redhawks (8-7) on Wednesday, Feb. 8 and regional Enfield-East Granby-Stafford (3-9-1) on Saturday, Feb. 11. Hall-Southington is currently 5-6-2 overall.