Recreation Department listings for the Feb. 10 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit www.southington.org/recreation.

YOUTH TENNIS STRATEGIES COURSE—Mondays, Feb. 20 to March 27, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., in the town hall council chambers, 75 Main St. Open to Southington children ages 7 to 17. Designed as a course to provide students with a better understanding of the sport of tennis so that they can be more successful on the court. Students will learn about grips, racket sizes, court lines and their meanings, proper scorekeeping, game play styles, serving techniques and more. Cost is $50 per child. Info and forms at www.southington.org/Tennis101.

NIA FITNESS CLASSES—Tuesdays, March 7-May 9, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., in the community room at Strong Elementary School, 820 Marion Ave. Cost is $70. Classes are barefoot to soul-stirring music using movements from the martial arts, dance arts and healing arts. Forms and info at www.southington.org/nia.

ADULT BEGINNER’S YOGA CLASSES—Mondays, March 6-May 15, 6:30 p.m.-7:45 p.m., in the Strong Elementary School gym, 820 Marion Ave. Cost is $50. Class size is limited. Forms and info at www.southington.org/yoga.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL PROGRAM—Tuesdays, March 14-May 16, 6 p.m.-7 p.m. (grades 3-6) or 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. (grades 7-8). The program, open to Southington residents only, will be on both beginner and skilled players currently attending grades 3-8. Cost is $45 (grades 3-6), $50 (grades 7-8). Registration is on a first come, first served basis. Space is extremely limited. Info and forms at www.southington.org/volleyball.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE—Mondays, March 27-June 5, 6:15 p.m.-8:45 p.m., in the Derynoski Elementary School gym. Open to Southington boys, ages 7-14. The first two weeks will emphasize fundamentals of the sport with game-like training. The final six weeks will be comprised of skill-based drills and competitive games. Cost is $105 per child. Info and forms at www.southington.org/BoysVolleyball.

BALLROOM, LATIN, SWING DANCE LESSONS—Wednesdays, March 29-May 31, 7 p.m.-8 p.m., in the Plantsville Elementary School cafeteria, 70 Church St. Cost is $50 per couple. Class size is limited. Info and forms at www.southington.org/ballroom.

SKYHAWKS ‘TINY HAWK’ SPORTS PROGRAMS—Wednesdays, May 10-June 7, 5:30 p.m.-6:15 p.m., in the DePaolo Middle School gym, 385 Pleasant St. Soccer and basketball program is open to Southington kids, aged 3-4. Cost is $70 per child. Class size is limited. Info and forms at www.southington.org/skyhawks.

SKYHAWKS ‘MINI HAWK’ SPORTS PROGRAMS—Wednesdays, May 10-June 7, 6:20 p.m.-7:20 p.m., in the DePaolo Middle School gym, 385 Pleasant St. Soccer and baseball program is open to Southington kids, aged 5-7. Cost is $70 per child. Class size is limited. Info and forms at www.southington.org/skyhawks.

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit www.southington.org/BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

March

March 11, Maple Sugaring in the Berkshires, $104

March 31-April 2, Washington D.C., $324-$538

April

April 22, 9/11 Memorial, Museum & Observatory, $138

April 29, Cubs vs. Red Sox at Fenway Park, $154

May

May 6, Bronx Zoo, $84-$94

May 27-29, Bar Harbor & Acadia National Park, $404-$804

June

June 14-16, Cape May, NJ, $560-$704

June 17, Erie Canal Cruise, $148

July

July 15, Baseball Hall of Fame – Cooperstown, NY, $114

July 16, Yankees vs. Red Sox at Fenway Park, $154

July 26-28, Niagara Falls, NY, $404-$704

August

Aug. 5, Whale Watch – Plymouth, MA, $104

Aug. 13, Boston Pops by the Sea & Harbor Cruise, $140

Aug. 19, Saratoga Race Course, $94

September

Sept. 9, 9/11 Memorial, Museum & Observatory, $138

Sept. 30-October 1, NASCAR Racing at Dover Downs, $292-$534

October

Oct. 1, Vermont Fall Foliage, $144

Oct. 7-9, Montreal, Canada, $294-$674

Oct. 28, Salem, MA “Haunted Happenings”, $84-98

November

Nov. 23, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, $74

December