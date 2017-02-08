Police report for the Feb. 10 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Thursday, Jan. 26 through Thursday, Feb. 2:

Jahlmar Cintron, 20, of Zion St., Hartford, was arrested on Jan. 26 and charged with third degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third degree burglary, sixth degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny, third degree criminal mischief, and conspiracy to commit third degree criminal mischief.

Todd Whittaker, 50, of 26 Darling St., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 26 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Roberto Gandolfo, 43, of 12 Lynn Ave, Southington, was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Cody D. Brown, 18, of 220 Andrews St., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 28 and charged with interfering with officers and disorderly conduct.

Marco A. Tellerico, 29, of 116 Farmingberry Dr., Marion, was arrested on Jan. 28 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

William P. Marziarz, 48, of 522 Pleasant St., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 28 and charged with driving under the influence and failure to drive in the proper lane.

Deana M. Brown, 44, of 280 Manor Rd., Plantsville, was arrested on Jan. 29 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Shannon Bartucca, 45, of 45 Spring St., Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 29 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Besnik Fera, 28, of 245 Colonial Ave., Waterbury, was arrested on Jan. 30 and charged with third degree burglary, disorderly conduct, third degree assault, and operating a motor vehicle under suspension.

Brian Leonard, 44, of 40 Spring Hill Ln., Bristol, was arrested on Jan. 30 and charged with failure to stop to right for an emergency vehicle.

Heather Verdi, 48, of 480 Prospect St., Plantsville, was arrested on Jan. 30 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Michael Giuffrida, 45, of 125 Cascade Ridge, Southington, was arrested on Feb. 1 and charged with fourth degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

April Moan, 29, of 456 Carpenter Rd., Coventry, was arrested on Feb. 1 and charged with third degree robbery, first degree criminal trespassing, and sixth degree larceny.

Michael Harris, 29, of 185 Meadow St., Naugatuck, was arrested on Feb. 1 and charged with sixth degree larceny and first degree robbery.

Liam Doyle, 58, of 29 N. Liberty St., Southington, was arrested on Feb. 1 and charged with a vicious dog.

John J. Gray 2nd, 35, of 584 Main St., New Hartford, was arrested on Feb. 1 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Joseph W. Gentile, 50, of 239 Debbie Dr., Southington, was arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to drive right.