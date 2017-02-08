Obituary: Muriel (Swain) Mahaffy, 94

Muriel (Swain) Mahaffy, 94, of Southington, died on February 4, 2017, at Connecticut Baptist Home in Meriden. She was the loving wife of the late Carroll O. Mahaffy for 67 years.

Muriel was born in Bristol, CT, on September 18, 1922 to the late Gordon and Lillian (Milne) Swain. She was employed as a paraprofessional by the Southington Board of Education for 26 years prior to her retirement in 1992 and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Southington for most of her life.

She is survived by her children Gary and his wife, Shirley, of Plainville, CT; C. J. and his wife, Maggie, of Camarillo, CA; Laureen Fritz of Southington, CT; Phillip of Lansing, MI; and David and his wife, Cheryl, of Coarsegold, CA. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Ann Levensaler and her husband, Kenneth, of Southington, CT; her brother, Robert Swain, of Kalamazoo, MI; and her sister-in-law, Marilyn Swain, of Southington, CT. She was predeceased by her brother, Gordon Swain, and her granddaughter, Gerilyn Mahaffy.

There will be no calling hours. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, February 11, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 581 Meriden Ave., Southington.

Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 581 Meriden Ave., Southington, CT 06489.

Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.