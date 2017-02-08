Obituary: Angelo ‘Chile’ Mauro, 80

Angelo “Chile” Mauro, 80, of Seminole, FL and formerly of Southington passed away on Monday, February 6, 2017 at the Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, FL. He was the husband of Claudia (Bosso) Mauro.

Born April 30, 1936 he was the son of the late Joseph and Antonina (Lorenzo) Mauro.

Chile was employed by the Southington Barnes Museum and the Southington Library until his retirement.

In addition to his wife he leaves his son Michael Mauro and wife Janis and their daughter Delaney of Seminole, FL; brothers, Joseph, Michael and Anthony (Pobo) Mauro all of Southington; sisters, Theresa MacKenzie of Plantsville and Edith Dinello of Southington. He also leaves numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Dominic and Albert (Toot) Mauro and sisters, Rose and Evelyn Casale and Mary Testa.

Services will be private. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington is assisting the family with the arrangements. For online condolences pleasee visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com