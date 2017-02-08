Library listings for the Feb. 10 edition

The Southington Library has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, ext. 6552 or visit www.southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext. 3.
Here are some upcoming events:
February
- Gerry Niemierowko, February Artist of the Month. Southington’s Gerry Niemierowko developed an interest in art as a teen, doodling and occasionally picking up a brush to paint. He now studies Visual Fine Arts at Tunxis Community College. Niemierowko labels his art as impressionism. He has exhibited his work for several years at the Apple Harvest Festival and most recently at the Southington Community Cultural Arts Center in addition to other fairs and events in Connecticut.
- No-Date Valentine’s Day Party for Teens. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Got the Valentine’s Day blues? The Southington Public Library invites young adults aged 13 to 18 (grades 7 to 12) to our No-Date Valentine’s Day Party. Celebrate your aversion to sappy love stories with crafts, food, and activities at the Library’s party. Join your friends for a light hearted un-celebration of Valentine’s Day.
- Do You Know Your Numbers? Free blood pressure check. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Thursday, Feb. 23, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 24, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; or Tuesday, Feb. 28, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. A health representative from Wheeler Health and Wellness Center or 203-UrgentCare Center will be at the Healthy Living Outreach table for free blood pressure checks.
- Re-energizing relationships. Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. Registration required. Melissa Ericksen-Salmon, author of “Creating a Love that Lasts and Founder/Managing Member of A Balanced Life,” will lead this 90 minute seminar. Couples will learn how to rejuvenate and recharge their relationships.
- Talking Probate with Probate Judge Matthew Jalowiec. Friday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m. Registration is suggested. Judge Jalowiec will be available for approximately an hour to answer general probate questions.
March
- Lincoln Center Local: Showboat. Wednesday March 8, 6:30 p.m. Free Screening program created by Lincoln Center Education and hosted by libraries, brings the best of Lincoln Center—world–renowned performances coupled with unparalleled education resources—off its Manhattan-based campus. More info at LincolnCenter.org/Local.
- Talking Probate with Probate Judge Matthew Jalowiec. Friday, March 31, 10 a.m. Registration is suggested. Judge Jalowiec will be available for approximately an hour to answer general probate questions.
April
- Lincoln Center Local: New York Philharmonic Opening Gala with Lang Lang. Wednesday, April 12, 6:30 p.m. Free Screening program created by Lincoln Center Education and hosted by libraries, brings the best of Lincoln Center—world–renowned performances coupled with unparalleled education resources—off its Manhattan-based campus. More info at LincolnCenter.org/Local.
- Talking Probate with Probate Judge Matthew Jalowiec. Friday, April 28, 10 a.m. Registration is suggested. Judge Jalowiec will be available for approximately an hour to answer general probate questions.
May
- Lincoln Center Local: Mariachi Flor De Toloache. Wednesday, May 10, 6:30 p.m. Free Screening program created by Lincoln Center Education and hosted by libraries, brings the best of Lincoln Center—world–renowned performances coupled with unparalleled education resources—off its Manhattan-based campus. More info at LincolnCenter.org/Local.
Ongoing
- Exhibit space for local artists (Free). The Gallery at the Southington Public Library provides a venue for local community residents to share their artistic talents in the visual arts with the general public. The Gallery is located on the main level and viewing of the exhibits is available during the library hours, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call Jeanne Chmielewski at (860) 628-0947, ext. 6513 or at chmielewskij@southington.org.
- Two-gether Tales. Mondays, 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 2 and 3 year olds, along with siblings and adults.
- Read, Rock & Rhyme. Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 10 to 23 months old, along with siblings and adults.
- Budding Bookworms. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 3.5 to 5 years old, along with siblings and adults.
- Behavioral Health Information. Mondays, 10 a.m., or Wednesdays, 5 p.m. Wheeler Clinic senior community health outreach coordinator Justine Micalizzi will offer behavioral health information and connection with services available for local residents. For private consultations, contact Justine at (860) 414-1235 or jmicalizzi@wheelerclinic.org.
- Pages to Color Workshop. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon; Tuesdays, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., on the mezzanine. No registration required. The coloring sessions at the Library are a free, unstructured time for adults, 18 and over. The Library will provide coloring pages, pencils and markers. Feel free to bring your own pencils, markers and coloring sheets.