Library listings for the Feb. 10 edition

The Southington Library has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, ext. 6552 or visit www.southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext. 3.

Here are some upcoming events:

February

No-Date Valentine's Day Party for Teens. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Got the Valentine's Day blues? The Southington Public Library invites young adults aged 13 to 18 (grades 7 to 12) to our No-Date Valentine's Day Party. Celebrate your aversion to sappy love stories with crafts, food, and activities at the Library's party. Join your friends for a light hearted un-celebration of Valentine's Day.

Talking Probate with Probate Judge Matthew Jalowiec. Friday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m. Registration is suggested. Judge Jalowiec will be available for approximately an hour to answer general probate questions.

March

Talking Probate with Probate Judge Matthew Jalowiec. Friday, March 31, 10 a.m. Registration is suggested. Judge Jalowiec will be available for approximately an hour to answer general probate questions.

April

Talking Probate with Probate Judge Matthew Jalowiec. Friday, April 28, 10 a.m. Registration is suggested. Judge Jalowiec will be available for approximately an hour to answer general probate questions.

May

Lincoln Center Local: Mariachi Flor De Toloache. Wednesday, May 10, 6:30 p.m. Free Screening program created by Lincoln Center Education and hosted by libraries, brings the best of Lincoln Center—world–renowned performances coupled with unparalleled education resources—off its Manhattan-based campus. More info at LincolnCenter.org/Local.

Ongoing