Girls clinch postseason

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

A pair of wins this past week drove the Lady Knight basketball team into the Class LL tournament for the 17th-straight year, with one of those wins coming against a top-10 team in Class LL.

That’s quite a streak, but with other goals of winning the division, the conference tournament, and the state tournament, making the state tournament is only a small piece of the pie. It’s a place that Southington coach Mike Forgione said he expects the program to be every year.

“It’s obviously a goal for us in the beginning of the year,” the coach said. “Our schedule this year was very difficult, not only playing teams in the central division of the CCC. We’re not used to taking so long to get there, but we’re happy that we’re there.”

Ever since junior standout Janette Wadolowski came back from her injury she sustained in the second game of the season, the team has now won three games and lost just one after going 3-6 in her absence.

“We were just really excited to have her with Hartlee (Meier) and Maggie (Meehan) to form those three top guns for us,” said Forgione. “Just her all-around game is what we need from her, and her being on the floor just makes everyone else a little bit better.”

Win at Conard

FEB. 1—The Knights began the week by getting back to .500 with a six-point victory, 59-53, at Conard on Wednesday. The Chieftains are currently fifth in the CCC and eighth in Class LL.

Both teams were tied, 12-12, by the end of the first quarter, but the Knights took a 30-21 advantage at halftime, outscoring the Chieftains, 18-9, in the second quarter.

Janette Wadolowski (18 rebounds, 6 steals) paced the offense with 26 points and went 10-for-13 from the foul line. Wadolowski went 8-for-10 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter alone.

Meehan (3 assists) backed Wadolowski with 20 points and went 6-for-6 from the foul line. Meehan sunk three of her four threes in the second quarter and went 4-for-4 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter.

Win at Simsbury

FEB. 3—A couple days later, the Knights qualified for the state tournament and extended their winning streak to two games with a 45-33 victory at Simsbury. The Knights led by two, 21-19, at halftime, but pulled away in the second half by outscoring the Trojans, 24-14.

Meehan (5 rebounds) marshaled the offense with 18 points on four three-pointers. Wadolowski (17 rebounds, 3 assists) backed Meehan with 13 points and went 7-for-10 from the foul line. Kristen Longley (4 rebounds) contributed with nine points.

The Knights will look to fight for a spot in the CCC tournament and better seeding in the state tournament this week with games against Avon (2-13), Bulkeley (0-16), and Farmington (11-5). Southington is currently 8-7 overall.

For a full box score, click here: http://southingtonobserver.com/2017/02/07/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-feb-10-edition/