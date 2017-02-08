Fire report for the Feb. 10 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 33 incidents from Monday, Jan. 23 to Tuesday, Jan. 30:

Monday, Jan. 23

4:10:02 p.m., 143 Rochaela Dr., Smoke detector activation

8:07:39 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Good intent call, Other

9:41:38 p.m., 270 Spring St., Light Metals, Heat detector activation

10:12:26 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident, general

Tuesday, Jan. 24

4:18:09 a.m., 45 Carter Ln., Water problem, Other

5:41:19 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, No Incident found on arrival

6:28:01 a.m., 1821 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Smoke detector activation

10:03:40 a.m., 150 Savage St., Country Club, Detector activation, no fire

10:18:44 a.m., Hobart St. and Old Farm Rd., Good intent call, Other

Wednesday, Jan. 25

1:57:18 a.m., 1913 Mount Vernon Rd., Smoke or odor removal

10:03:00 a.m., 110 Diana Rd., Water problem, Other

1:07:13 p.m., 181 Queen St., Hess Station, Lock-out Vehicle

9:00:36 p.m., 285 Queen St., Queen Terrace, Lock-out Vehicle

Thursday, Jan. 26

7:09:36 a.m., 45 Meriden Ave., Alarm system activation, no fire

7:10:48 a.m., 66 High St., YMCA, Arcing, shorted electrical

7:39:42 a.m., 306 N. Star Dr., Electrical wiring/ equipment

8:55:15 a.m., 212 Curtiss St., Chemical hazard (no spill or leak)

10:37:49 a.m., 10 Garden Dr., Lock-out Building

1:43:59 p.m., 324 W. Center St., HazMat release investigation

Friday, Jan. 27

12:04:07 a.m., 96 Birchcrest Dr., Winifred House, Central station, malicious fire

12:06:48 a.m., 96 Birchcrest Dr., Winifred House, EMS call

9:05:01 a.m., 100 Executive Blvd., COCC, Vehicle accident, general

3:36:00 p.m., Grove St. and Main St., Accident, potential accident

7:25:26 p.m., 111 N. Summit St., Smoke detector activation

Saturday, Jan. 28

9:53:48 a.m., 90 Queen St., Midas Muffler, Vehicle accident, general

10:39:54 a.m., 240 Atwater St., Gulf Shrimp, Combustible/ flammable gas/ liquid

10:53:11 a.m., S. End Rd. and Meriden Ave., Vehicle accident

1:34:35 p.m., 165 Old Farm Rd., CO incident

7:19:19 p.m., 400 Executive Blvd. South, Sprinkler activation, no fire

7:49:35 p.m., 34 Hobart St., Orchards, Assist invalid

Sunday, Jan. 29

6:34:54 p.m., 750 Queen St., Alarm system activation

9:02:54 p.m., 185 Old Turnpike Rd., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

Monday, Jan. 30