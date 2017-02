DePaolo Middle School announced 2016-17 officers for the school’s peer advocacy program. For more than a decade, the program has encouraged students to find help from other students they trust. Members become skilled at communication, decision-making, conflict resolution and referral skills. Officers, from left, are Sammi Bray (secretary), Livvy Pizzitola (co-president), Andrew Bafuma (co-president), Joshua Silva (vice president), and Jaden Vuong (treasurer).