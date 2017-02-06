Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, Feb. 4

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, Feb. 4. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball: The Blue Knights suffered their second-straight loss after falling, 55-40, to Northwest Catholic (8-7) at home. The Knights led, 20-13, at halftime, but the Lions outscored the Knights, 42-20, in the second half, going on a 10-0 run late in the fourth quarter. The Lions went 0-for-13 from the three-point line and 27-for-32 from the foul line, making 17 out of 18 free throws in the fourth quarter alone. Andrew Lohneiss paced the offense with 15 points on a triad of three-pointers. Brendan Taylor backed Lohneiss with nine points. Jeremey Mercier contributed with seven points. With seven games remaining in the regular season, the Knights are two games away from clinching a playoff berth. The Knights will look to qualify for the Class LL tournament next week with games against regional opponents Avon (6-9) on Monday, Feb. 6, Bulkeley (7-8) on Thursday, Feb. 9, and Farmington (4-11) on Friday, Feb. 10. Southington is currently 6-7 overall.

Gymnastics: The Lady Knights remained undefeated with their sixth win on the year in a 133.8-100.3 victory at South Windsor. Southington won all four events. Kat Rothstein paced the Knights in all-around (33.4), leading the team on bars (8.2). Rachel Williams led on beam (9.05) and floor (8.9). Taryn Meenan led on vault (9.15). The Knights will be back in action next week when they travel to Farmington Valley Gymnastics in Plainville for the Valentine Invitational on Friday, Feb. 10.

Ice Hockey: The Warrior-Knights settled with their second tie of the season after drawing, 3-3, with Masuk (5-6-1) at home. After a scoreless first period, the Warrior-Knights jumped out to a 2-0 lead with goals by Anthony Abbatiello and Miles Aronow. But the Panthers scored three unanswered goals in the third period to take a one-goal edge. However, Abbatiello netted his second goal of the game with 25.2 seconds remaining in regulation to send the contest into overtime. Zach Monti saved 13 shots on goal. The Warrior-Knights took 23 shots on goal. and committed six out of the eight penalties in the game. The Warrior-Knights will be back on the ice next week with games against Woodstock Academy (12-0-1) on Monday, Feb. 6, the Redhawks (8-7) on Wednesday, Feb. 8, and regional Enfield-East Granby-Stafford (3-8-1) on Saturday, Feb. 11. Woodstock Academy is currently the top team in Division III. Hall-Southington is currently 4-6-2 overall.

Wrestling: The Blue Knights competed at the Waterford Duals and came away with three wins on the day with victories over Windham, 37-29, Ledyard, 49-21, and Waterford, 64-15. Austin Abacherli (152/160), Paul Calo (170), Richie Rivera (220), Shaun Wagner (132), Tagan Welch (138), and Tim Budnik (145) went undefeated on the day. Calo and Welch landed pins in all three of their bouts. The Knights will be back in the mat next week when they travel to regional New Britain for their regular season finale on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Southington is currently 14-1 overall.

**Southington Winter Records**

Regular Season:

Week 1—3-0 (3-0).

Week 2—5-3 (2-3).

Week 3—10-8-1 (5-5-1).

Week 4—15-10-1 (5-2).

Week 5—22-13-1 (7-3).

Week 6—27-17-1 (5-4).

Week 7—36-18-1 (9-1).

Week 8—46-21-2 (10-3-1).

Teams Qualified for State Tournament—Girls Basketball (8-7).

Female Athletes Qualified for State Meet:

55m Dash—Natalie Verderame, 7.86, 1/28/17, CCC Championship (1st improved); Adeline Kilgore, 7.78, 1/28/17, CCC Championship (2nd improved); Samantha Przybylski, 7.99, 1/28/17, CCC Championship (1st improved).

300m—Allison Brown, 46.54, 1/6/17, Elm City Relays; Natalie Verderame, 44.54 (1st improved), 1/6/17, Elm City Relays.

600m—Natalie Verderame, 1:48.79, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3.

1000m—Kate Kemnitz, 3:14.29, 1/28/17, CCC Championship (2nd improved).

1600m—Isabella Scalise, 5:42.38, 1/28/17, CCC Championship (1st improved).

4x200m Relay—Tayler Riddick, Jenna Sheehan, Adeline Kilgore, Samantha Przybylski, 1:54.22, 1/21/17, SCC Coaches Invitational (1st improved).

4x400m Relay—Kate Kemnitz, Allison Brown, Marissa Matthews, Natalie Verderame, 4:31.54, 1/13/17-1/14/17, East Coast Invitational.

4x800m Relay—Sarah Minkiewicz, Anny Moquete, Brooke Lynch, Kate Kemnitz, 10:45.03, 1/21/17, SCC Coaches Invitational.

1600m Sprint Medley—Tayler Riddick, Samantha Przybylski, Natalie Verderame, Kate Kemnitz, 4:35.52, 1/6/17, Elm City Relays.

Shot Put—Amanda Howe, 39’11”, 1/13/17-1/14/17, East Coast Invitational (1st improved); Trinity Cardillo, 30’3.5”, 1/21/17, SCC Coaches Invitational.

Long Jump—Tayler Riddick, 15’1.5”, 1/21/17, SCC Coaches Invitational (1st improved).

High Jump—Amanda Brocki, 4’8”, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3; Allison Brown, 4’10”, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3, 1/6/17, Elm City Relays; Sydney Garrison, 4’8”, 1/21/17, SCC Coaches Invitational.

Pole Vault—Megan Biscoglio, 11’, 1/28/17, CCC Championship (1st improved).

Male Athletes Qualified for State Meet:

55m Dash—Tyson Harris, 6.83, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3; Tyler Cyr, 6.9, 1/13/17-1/14/17, East Coast Invitational.

55m Hurdles—Elijah Rodriguez, 8.61, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3.

300m—Tyson Harris, 37, 1/21/17, SCC Coaches Invitational; Elijah Rodriguez, 38.93, 1/21/17, SCC Coaches Invitational.

600m—Jeffrey Hannigan, 1:29.44, 1/28/17, CCC Championship (1st improved).

1600m—Mark Murdy, 4:43.61, 1/21/17, SCC Coaches Invitational.

3200m—Mark Murdy, 10:18.54, 1/28/17, CCC Championship.

4x200m Relay—Ian Agnew, Tyson Harris, Elijah Rodriguez, Tyler Cyr, 1:39, 1/28/17, CCC Championship (2nd improved).

4x400m Relay—Cameron Coulombe, Teagan Duffy, Joe Verderame, Jeffrey Hannigan, 3:50.27, 1/28/17, CCC Championship (1st improved).

1600m Sprint Medley—Tyler Cyr, Tyson Harris, Joe Verderame, Shane Leone, 3:54, 1/6/17, Elm City Relays.

Long Jump—Ian Agnew, 20’2”, 1/13/17-1/14/17, East Coast Invitational (1st improved); Tyler Cyr, 19’3” (1st improved), 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3; Tyson Harris, 20’6.25”, 1/13/17-1/14/17, East Coast Invitational (1st improved); Anthony Mondo, 20’3”, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3; Kolby Rogers, 19’9”, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3.

Pole Vault—Zachary Burleigh, 11’6”, 1/28/17, CCC Championship (1st improved).

Swimmers Qualified for Class LL Meet:

200 Individual Medley—Brendon Egan, 2:09.64, 1/13/17, vs. East Catholic.

50 Freestyle—Zachary Blake, 23.6, 1/18/17, at Avon.

Diving—Emerson Suski, 207.95, 2/3/17, at Bristol Co-op (2nd improved); Kian Siadat, 161.1, 1/18/17, at Avon.

100 Backstroke—Tyler Heidgerd, 58.84, 2/1/17, vs. Hall (1st improved); Brendon Egan, 58.78, 1/13/17, vs. East Catholic; Derek Melanson, 59.85, 1/20/17, at East Hartford; Evan Bender, 59.85, 2/3/17, at Bristol Co-op.

Remaining Undefeated Teams—Gymnastics (6-0), Boys Swimming & Diving (8-0).