Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, Feb. 3

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, Feb. 3. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball: Southington’s two-game winning streak came to an end when the Blue Knights dropped their sixth game on the year and fell back to .500 after suffering a 46-34 loss to Simsbury (12-3) at home. The Trojans are 10th in Class LL and fifth in the CCC. The Trojans led, 28-16, at halftime, outscoring the Knights, 20-9, by the end of the first quarter. As a team, the Knights went 2-for-5 from the foul line. Mike DeFeo paced the Knights with 11 points on a triad of three-pointers. Andrew Lohneiss contributed with eight points. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Northwest Catholic (7-7) on Saturday, Feb. 4. Southington is currently 6-6 overall.

Girls Basketball: The Lady Knights qualified for the Class LL tournament for the 17th-straight year and extended their winning streak to two games with a 45-33 victory at Simsbury (9-7). The Knights led by two, 21-19, at halftime, but pulled away in the second half by outscoring the Trojans, 24-14. Maggie Meehan (5 rebounds) marshalled the offense with 18 points on four three-pointers. Janette Wadolowski (17 rebounds, 3 assists) backed Meehan with 13 points and went 7-for-10 from the foul line. Kristen Longley (4 rebounds) contributed with nine points. The Knights will look to fight for better seeding in the state tournament next week with games against regional opponents Avon (2-13) on Monday, Feb. 6, Bulkeley (0-16) on Thursday, Feb. 9, and Farmington (11-5) on Friday, Feb. 10.

Boys Swimming & Diving: The Blue Knights remained undefeated by earning their eighth win on the year with a 96-80 victory over Bristol Co-op at the Dennis Malone Aquatics Center. The following finished first: Brendon Egan in the 200 freestyle (1:54.26) and 500 freestyle (5:20.89); PJ Ramsey in the 50 freestyle (24.13); Zack Blake in the 100 freestyle (53.06); Evan Bender in the 100 backstroke (59.85), Joe Savarese in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.32); EJ Suski in diving (207.95); Bender, Blake, Ramsey, and Nick Kelley in the 200 medley relay (1:50.71); Tyler Heidgerd, Brian Egan, Derek Melanson, and Ramsey in the 200 freestyle relay (1:38.84); and Blake, Brian Egan, Heidgerd, and Brendon Egan in the 400 freestyle relay (3:39.17). Bender qualified for the Class LL meet in the 100 backstroke. Suski improved his state mark in diving. The Knights will look to remain undefeated next week when they host Simsbury on Wednesday, Feb. 8.