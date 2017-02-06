Obituary: Theodore ‘Teddy’ Szostak, 92

Theodore “Teddy” Szostak, 92, of Southington, husband of Elizabeth (Shurack) Szostak, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2017 at HOCC at New Britain.

Born in Poland on August 6, 1924, he was the son of the late Teofil and Jozefa (Krempa) Szostak. A longtime resident of Southington, he was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church. Teddy and Betty married on October 25, 1952 and spent the last 64 years happily married. He retired from Stanley Works in New Britain in 1986 after 33 years.

In addition to his wife, Elizabeth, Theodore leaves his daughters, Kathryn Carubba and Johnny Bradley of NC and Carol Morton of CT; his grandchildren, Ryan Morton, Amy Peacock and her husband Lee and Ashley Cartagena and her husband Juan, and great-grandchildren, Austin, Cameron, Jaylynn, and Avalee.

A Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of Theodore’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 6, 2017 at the Immaculate Conception Church, 130 Summer St., Southington. Committal services will follow at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Southington. Family and friends may gather before the Mass, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St, Plantsville. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com