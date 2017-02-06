Obituary: Mary (Triano) Buonocore, 94

Mary (Triano) Buonocore, 94, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away on Friday, Feb.3, 2017 surrounded by her loving family at Amberwoods of Farmington. She was the beloved wife of the late Sgt. Thomas Buonocore for 55 years.

She was born in Plantsville on April 25, 1922, the daughter of the late James and Esther Triano. Mary was a parishioner of St. Aloysius Church and a member of the church’s Ladies Guild, the Calendar House and A.A.R.P. Mary retired in June of 1984 from the Hot Lunch Program of the Southington School System.

She was the devoted mother of her son Thomas Buonocore Jr. and his wife Linda of Newington, devoted mother of daughter Anita and her husband Richard Carle of ME, treasured grandmother of Jessica and fiancé Justin, Nathan and Rebecca Carle, devoted grandmother of Kristin and husband Dave, Michael and Laura Buonocore , loving great grandmother to John, Joshua, Peter and Helen, and treasured niece Sharon, as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family is grateful to the staff of Amberwoods Alzheimer’s unit and the Masonicare Hospice staff for their constant care and compassion.

Funeral services will be held on Monday 11 a.m at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St. Plantsville. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Masonicare Partners Home Health and Hospice, 111 Founders Plaza, Suite 200, East Hartford, CT 06108.

