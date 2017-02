The Southington Professional Firefighters Union, Local 2033 presented a $500 donation to The Arc of Southington on Thursday, Jan. 26. The donation was raised during a cooking competition benefiting a Dream Ride Event. From left, SFD Capt. Eric D’Arcy; Arc employees Tricia Gibney, Carolyn Williams, Lyn Lorenzo, Southington Arc CEO Sandy Amato, and firefighter Dan Comen.