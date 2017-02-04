Main Street Foundation is accepting scholarship, grant requests through March

Do you know a student or nonprofit that could use a scholarship or grant?

Main Street Community Foundation is currently accepting scholarship applications from local students as well as grant applications from area nonprofit organizations through its competitive general grant cycle. All guidelines, eligibility criteria and links to the applications are available on the foundation’s website, www.mainstreetfoundation.org.

Scholarships are being offered to local residents who wish to pursue their educational dreams. These scholarships target many diverse areas of study and are available to graduating high school seniors, currently enrolled college students and adult learners.

Last year 168 scholarships totaling over $170,000 were awarded. The 2017 Scholarship Directory, which lists all scholarships and eligibility criteria, and the link to the Foundation’s online application are available on the Foundation’s website.

The deadline to submit scholarship applications is March 27, 2017, although there are a few exceptions, so be sure to check the scholarship directory.

Nonprofit organizations serving Bristol, Burlington Plainville, Plymouth, Southington and/or Wolcott may be eligible to apply for grants through the Foundation’s competitive general grant cycle. All eligibility criteria and the link to the foundation’s online grants center can be found on the website.

All proposals for the general grant cycle are due by March 31, 2017.