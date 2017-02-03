Tickets available for Notte di Amore (a night of love) at the Aqua Turf

By JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

Wine, chocolates, live entertainment, and giveaways are all in the forecast for Notte di Amore (a night of love) on Saturday, Feb. 11. Southington UNICO has once again prepared a special evening for couples, just in time for Valentine’s Day, with this annual fundraising event.

By purchasing a ticket, attendees get five hours at the Aqua Turf Club, from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The $65 ticket includes a four-course surf-and-turf dinner, open bar, dessert table, live entertainment, DJ and dancing, door prizes, and more.

Notte di Amore is an annual fundraising event for UNICO. Tickets can be purchased by calling UNICO board member Mark Mongillo at (860) 919-8374. Mongillo co-chairs this event and said that it is designed with couples in mind.

On a date just before the holiday, couples can enjoy a festive evening out “at a very reasonable price.”

Raffle prizes include an overnight stay at Water’s Edge Resort and Spa in Westbrook, tickets to a show at Foxwoods Casino, and gift cards to local businesses who donated their products and services. Additionally, each person’s evening ticket will have a number on the back, making them eligible for door prizes.

“Mark and his committee really plan a wonderful evening for couples at a fabulous venue with fabulous food and fabulous fellowship,” UNICO member and town councilor Dawn Miceli said.

Couples are encouraged to hit the dance floor during the entertainment portion of the evening. Along with the DJ, Mallory Leogrande will be singing for the crowd.

“She is absolutely fabulous,” Mongillo said. “She should be on American Idol, that’s how good she is.”

When the evening comes to an end, all of the ladies are sent home with a rose.

“All proceeds benefit the local and national charities that Southington UNICO supports, including Southington High School’s Unified Theatre and Sports programs, which UNICO funds 100 percent each year,” said Miceli.

Annually, the club distributes about $30,000 to local and national charities and initiatives including Bread for Life, Relay for Life, and the Cooley’s anemia Foundation. Southington UNICO is comprised of nearly 100 members and is a service-oriented organization that was established in 1944.

To learn more, visit Southington UNICO at www.SouthingtonUNICO.com.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Jen Cardines, email her at JCardines@SouthingtonObserver.com.