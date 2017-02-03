Obituary: John C. ‘Burt’ DiStiso, 76

John C. “Burt” DiStiso, 76, of the Plantsville section of Southington passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was the husband of Ruth (Atherton) DiStiso.

Born March 7, 1940 in Waterbury he was the son of the late Carmine and Christina (Yaccabucci) DiStisio.

He graduated from Crosby High School in Waterbury. He was a veteran serving with the U.S. Navy. John was a Sgt. with the Southington Police Dept. for 25 years until his retirement. He was an avid Red Sox fan, loved playing cards and socializing with his children and friends. John loved his family and devoted his life to his wife Ruth. He always had a joke for everyone.

In addition to his wife Ruth, he is survived by his children, Lorieann Goulette and husband Rod, John A. DiStiso and Christopher J. DiStiso all of Southington; grandchildren, C.J. Berube and Melissa Greaves, Mallorie LeBrun and husband Mark also Brittany, John V. and Lydia DiStiso.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington, calling hours will be from 2-4 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

