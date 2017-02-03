Convenience store robber arrested during multi-town investigation

Southington Police have made an arrest for a Feb. 1 robbery at Country Farm convenience store at 682 West St., and the arrest may be linked to an ongoing, multi-town, investigation. Michael Harris, 29, last known to live at Meadow Street in Naugatuck, was taken into custody without incident by the Naugatuck Police Department in Waterbury and transported to Southington to face charges.

The Southington incident occurred at approximately 7:43 p.m. on Wednesday. The store clerk reported a light skinned black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black face mask, holding a black pistol, entered the store and told her to “give me the money.” The clerk handed over the money from the register, and the suspect fled on foot. The clerk estimated the cash to have been approximately $200.

A short time later, Harris was taken into custody by Naugatuck police. His clothing matched the description of the robber. A mask, black pistol, and cash money were also seized by police.

Harris was charged in Southington with first degree robbery and sixth degree larceny. He was held on a $250,000 bond and was arraigned in Bristol Superior Court on Feb. 2.

The arrest came as a result of a joint investigation with police departments from Southington, Naugatuck, Waterbury, Torrington, Derby, Shelton, Middlebury, Milford, and Winsted. Beginning in November 2016, a rash of armed robberies began to occur along the I-84 and Route 8 corridors. The multi-town agencies developed Harris as a suspect in these armed robberies. This joint investigation is still ongoing,, and additional arrests are expected.

If anyone has additional information regarding these crimes they are urged to contact their local police department.