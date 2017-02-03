Chocolate Festival on Feb. 4: Just in time for Valentine’s Day

By JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

The American Legion Auxiliary is holding their 14th annual Valentine Chocolate Festival on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Legion Hall on Main Street.

As always, there is free admission into the event which will feature bake sales and homemade chocolate candy, gift baskets for raffle, and a café for a light lunch.

The Auxiliary women donate, wrap, and prepare the goods, said Cindy Kopcza, who has been chairing the event for the last four years. “It’s a pretty big affair.”

All of the money made during the Chocolate Festival goes into the various funds that the Legion sets up. “It all goes back to our veterans somehow,” Kopcza said.

The event is designed to be a one-stop-shop for people seeking Valentine’s Day gifts for all ages. Flowers, gift baskets, candy, and even a children’s table are offered.

The Auxiliary ladies spend days preparing homemade goods to line the tables of the Legion Hall, which is always decorated in pink and red for the festival.