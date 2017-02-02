Southington man arrested for sexual contact with teenage girl

Michael Giuffrida, 45, of Southington turned himself into Southington police at approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 after learning that he was the subject of a warrant issued by Connecticut Superior Court.

The warrant was issued after an investigation revealed that Giuffrida had sexual contact with a 13-year old female. The warrant is sealed, and no further information will be released.

Giuffrida was charged with fourth degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. He was released on a $5,000 bond pending an appearance in Bristol Superior Court on Feb. 14.