Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, Feb. 1

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, Feb. 1. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Basketball: The Lady Knights earned their seventh win of the year to get back to .500 with a six-point victory, 59-53, at Conard (14-2). The Chieftains are currently third in the CCC and sixth in Class LL. Both teams were tied, 12-12, by the end of the 1st quarter, but the Knights took a 30-21 advantage at halftime, outscoring the Chieftains, 18-9, in the second quarter. Janette Wadolowski (18 rebounds, 6 steals) paced the offense with 26 points and went 10-for-13 from the foul line. Wadolowski went 8-for-10 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter alone. Maggie Meehan (3 assists) backed Wadolowski with 20 points and went 6-for-6 from the foul line. Meehan sunk three of her four threes in the second quarter and went 4-for-4 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter. With six games remaining in the regular season, the Knights are one game shy of clinching a playoff berth in the Class LL tournament. The Knight will look to qualify for the postseason when they wrap up the week with a road trip to Simsbury (9-6) on Friday, Feb. 3. Southington is currently 7-7 overall.

Gymnastics: The Lady Knights remained undefeated on the year by earning their fifth-straight win with a 133.65-129.25 victory at Wethersfield. Southington finished first in all four events. Kayla Birmingham paced the Knights in all-around (34.15) and vault (8.6). Birmingham also placed second on bars and floor. Rachel Williams led on beam (9.15) and floor (9). Kat Rothstein led on bars (8.4). The Knights will look to extend their undefeated streak when they wrap up the week with a road trip to South Windsor on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Ice Hockey: Hall-Southington’s two-game winning streak came to an end after the Warrior-Knights suffered a 4-1 loss to Wethersfield-Middletown-Rocky Hill-Plainville (9-2) at home. The Eagles are currently fourth in Division III. The Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 lead after scoring goals in each of the three periods. Will Carpenter scored Hall-Southington’s lone goal of the game with just under four minutes remaining in the third period, assisted by Jacob Herz and Graham Kennedy. The Eagles scored their fourth goal seconds later. Zach Monti saved 11 of WMRP’s 15 shots on goal. The Warrior-Knights took 28 shots on goal and committed three of the six penalties in the contest. The Warrior-Knights will wrap up the week when they host Masuk () on Saturday, Feb. 4. Hall-Southington is currently 4-6-1 overall.

Boys Swimming & Diving: The Blue Knights remained undefeated after taking down Hall, 94-76, for the first time in 15 years. Southington’s 7-0 overall record is the best start to the regular season the Knights have had under head coach Evan Tuttle. The Knights came away with 18 best times in the meet. With the score knotted at 39-39 after the 100 fly, first, second, and third-place finishes by Tyler Heidgerd (53.00), Zack Blake, and Ben Wakefield in the 100 freestyle propelled the Knights to a 10-point advantage, 52-42, and they never looked back. The Knights held an 84-72 lead heading into the final event, but clinched the meet with first and third-place finishes in the 400 freestyle relay. The following finished first in the meet: Blake in the 200 freestyle (1:58.75); Melanson in the 200 individual medley (2:11.39) and 500 freestyle (5:18.63); Heidgerd in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke (58.84); and Blake, Brendon Egan, PJ Ramsey, and Heidgerd in the 400 freestyle relay (3:38.75). Heidgerd improved his state-qualifying time in the 100 backstroke. The Knights will look to remain undefeated when they wrap up the week with a road trip to the Dennis Malone Aquatics Center to swim against Bristol Co-op on Friday, Feb. 3.

Wrestling: The Blue Knights remained undefeated in dual meets and in the CCC with a 67-9 triumph over Conard at home. The Chieftains didn’t score their first points of the match until the 10th bout. Jacob Cardozo (113), Tagan Welch (138), Tim Budnik (145), Paul Calo (160), and Jimmy Starr (285) each landed pins. Cardozo recorded the fastest pin at 1:12 into his bout. The Chieftains forfeited the 106, 126, 182, and 195-pound weight classes. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to the Waterford Duals on Saturday, Feb. 4. Southington is currently 11-1 overall.