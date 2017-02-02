Bread for Life is open for business

By JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

Bread for Life (BFL) served the first meal in their new home on Monday, Jan. 23. After numerous setbacks in the building project, the doors are officially open to serve meals at 31 Vermont Ave.

BFL executive director Donna Ayer said that the first week was a success, but took some getting used to. However, the new multi-use facility is fully equipped with everything the organization needs to serve their clients.

“The folks loved it,” she said. “It looks great and we are really proud of it.”

The new facility has new amenities like an industrial dishwasher so paper plates and plastic utensils are in the past. The basement has ample storage space for the pantry, along with industrial sized freezers. Numerous local organizations made food or monetary donations that helped BFL officials open the door last week.

To show their thanks, a community open house is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. All are invited for tours of the new building, information about BFL services, volunteer opportunities, entertainment, and refreshments from Kenzie Kakes, Rogers Orchards, and Subway.

Those who bring an item to donate from the “most needed list” will be entered into a raffle sponsored by Anthony Jack’s Geno’s Restaurant, Hen House, Jacqueline’s Nail and Beauty, Paul Gregory’s, Southington Community Services, Tavern 42, and Thai Kitchen 4. Most needed items for Bread for Life now are jelly, cereal, fruit juice or juice boxes, corn, green beans, and canned fruit.

For more information, contact www.SouthingtonBreadforLife.org or call them at (860) 276-8389.