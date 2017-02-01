Weekly scoreboard for the Feb. 3 edition

These are the scores for games played between Monday, Jan. 23 and Sunday, Jan. 29. For more in depth coverage, read us in print or on-line.

Indoor Track

CCC Championship Meet

Saturday, Jan. 28

At Hillhouse HS, New Haven

Boys Results

Overall team results—(32 teams) 1, Glastonbury, 74.5; 2, Manchester, 59; 3, Hall, 43; 4, Windsor, 41; 5, Simsbury, 40; 6 (tie), Middletown and EO Smith, 38; 8, Bristol Central, 33; 9, Tolland, 28; 10, Bloomfield, 24; 11, East Hartford, 20; 12, NW Catholic, 17; 13, Southington, 15; 14, Rocky Hill, 13.5; 15, South Windsor, 13; 16 (tie), Newington, Hartford Public, and Wethersfield, 12; *(tie), Weaver and East Catholic, 10; 21, New Britain, 9; 22, Avon, 8; 23, Enfield, 4; 24 (tie), Bristol Eastern and Bulkeley, 2; 26, Berlin, 1; 27 (tie), RHAM, Rockville, Conard, Farmington, Maloney, Plainville, and Platt, 0.

CCC Central Blue division—(5 teams) 1, Glastonbury, 47; 2, Hall, 38.5; 3, Simsbury, 22; 4, Southington, 6.5; 5, Conard, 0.

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Boys 4x200m—(25 relays) 1, Middletown, 1:32.72; 2, Hartford Public, 1:34.9; 3, Glastonbury, 1:35.8; 4, Windsor, 1:35.84; 5, NW Catholic, 1:36.2; 6, East Hartford, 1:36.66; 7, Hall, 1:36.69; 8, Bristol Central, 1:37.03; 10, Southington (Ian Agnew, Tyson Harris, Elijah Rodriguez, Tyler Cyr), 1:39.0.

Boys 55m—(48 athletes) 1, Mark Doyley, Weaver, 6.47; 2, DeShaun Bradshaw, Middletown, 6.65; 3, Carlum Caldwell, Newington, 6.65; 4, Thomas Norman, Bloomfield, 6.71; 5, Leon Campbell, Hartford Public, 6.76; 6, Jaylin McGhee, Windsor, 6.83; 7, Karim Abdul, Bulkeley, 6.97; 8, Mitch Maslowski, Berlin, 6.98; 37, John Carreiro, Southington, 7.14; 38 (tie), Kolby Rogers, Southington, and Cameron Coulombe, Southington, 7.18; 47, Ian Agnew, Southington, 7.29.

Boys 1000m—(17 athletes) 1, Joshua Bedard, Tolland, 2:35.14; 2, Joseph Pearl, Manchester, 2:38.93; 3, Chris Reeves, Glastonbury, 2:41.1; 4, Dylan Rendon, Hall, 2:41.42; 5, Kyle Smith, Manchester, 2:44.22; 6, Zach Bortoff, Avon, 2:44.81; 7, Shamar Murray, Newington, 2:47.66; 8, Brendan Cestari, South Windsor, 2:48.52; 10, Shane Leone, Southington, 2:50.26; 12, Sean Young, Southington, 2:53.93.

Boys 600m—(29 athletes) 1, Marcus Manson, Windsor, 1:24.22; 2, Asfar Jamil, South Windsor, 1:25.59; 3, Josh Prell, Simsbury, 1:26.09; 4, Devin Hall, East Hartford, 1:28.03; 5, James Chasco-Dimauro, Rocky Hill, 1:28.04; 6, Kenneth Knox, Bristol Central, 1:28.42; 7, Chris LeBeau, Bristol Eastern, 1:28.67; 8, Nathan Metsack, EO Smith, 1:28.86; 11, Jeffrey Hannigan, Southington, 1:29.44.

Boys 1600m—(35 athletes) 1, Chris Reeves, Glastonbury, 4:35.26; 2, Jalen Coleman, Middletown, 4:35.82; 3, Trey Cormier, Hall, 4:37.67; 4, Miller Anderson, Hall, 4:37.86; 5, Thomas Doyle, Newington, 4:38.3; 6, Thomas Kropp, Manchester, 4:39.82; 7, Sam Wilcox, Glastonbury, 4:40.71; 8, Brian Waterston, NW Catholic, 4:44.75; 10, Mark Murdy, Southington, 4:46.9; 13, Conner Leone, Southington, 4:49.02; 29, Jordan McMeans, Southington, 5:04.87; 34, Shane Leone, Southington, 5:11.9.

Boys 1600m sprint medley—(23 relays) 1, East Catholic, 3:44.01; 2, Tolland, 3:45.65; 3, EO Smith, 3:49.38; 4, Bristol Central, 3:51.1; 5, Hall, 3:52.51; 6, Manchester, 3:54.26; 7, Glastonbury, 3:56.68; 8, New Britain, 3:59.94; 10, Southington (Casey Selinske, Kolby Rogers, Teagan Duffy, Sean Young), 4:07.23.

Boys 3200m—(25 athletes) 1, Solomon Davis, Simsbury, 9:46.2; 2, Joseph Pearl, Manchester, 9:49.83; 3, Chris Reeves, Glastonbury, 10:05.07; 4, Timothy Rowe, Manchester, 10:06.38; 5, Ben Carlson, Middletown, 10:09.06; 6, Killian McNamee, Tolland, 10:09.69; 7, Michael Kokines, Simsbury, 10:09.8; 8, Mark Murdy, Southington, 10:18.54; 24, Conner Leone, Southington, 11:03.64.

Boys 4x400m—(18 relays) 1, Bristol Central, 3:34.01; 2, Hall, 3:35.65; 3, Rocky Hill, 3:37.89; 4, Glastonbury, 3:40.4; 5, East Hartford, 3:42.35; 6, EO Smith, 3:43.25; 7, Tolland, 3:44.57; 8, Windsor, 3:47.53; 10, Southington (Cameron Coulombe, Teagan Duffy, Joe Verderame, Jeff Hannigan), 3:50.27.

Boys Long jump—(23 athletes) 1, Jason Pinnock, Windsor, 21’8.25”; 2, Israel Adesina, Manchester, 20’5”; 3, Arben Zoto, Wethersfield, 20’1.75”; 4, Tyson Harris, Southington, 20’1.25”; 5, Malek Elshakhs, EO Smith, 19’8.75”; 6, Anthony Mondo, Southington, J19’8.75”; 7, Avery Jones, EO Smith, 19’7”; 8, Eric Colleran, Glastonbury, 19’6.75”; 9, Ian Agnew, Southington, 19’5”; 18, Kolby Rogers, Southington, 18’3.5”.

Boys Pole vault—(6 athletes) 1, Terrence Cook, Simsbury, 13’6”; 2, Jack Sevigny, Glastonbury, 12’0”; 3, Zach Burleigh, Southington, 11’6”; 4, Aaron Johnston, Tolland, 11’0”; 5 (tie), David Scalise, Rocky Hill, and Jake Lavalette, Glastonbury, 10’0”.

Girls Results

Overall team results—(32 teams) 1, Bloomfield, 110.5; 2, Glastonbury, 101.5; 3, Tolland, 64; 4, Manchester, 45; 5, Simsbury, 44.5; 6, Windsor, 37; 7, Berlin, 28; 8, Southington, 23; 9, Conard, 22; 10, Weaver, 18; 11, Rocky Hill, 17; 12 (tie), Farmington and Hall, 12; 14, EO Smith, 11; 15, Bristol Central, 7.5; 16, Enfield, 7; 17, South Windsor, 6; *(tie), Wethersfield and East Hartford, 5; 20, Avon, 4; 21 (tie), Middletown and Rockville, 2; 23, NW Catholic, 1; 24 (tie) East Catholic, Enfield, RHAM, Bulkeley, Bristol Eastern, Maloney, New Britain, Newington, and Platt, 0.

CCC Central Blue division—(5 teams) 1, Glastonbury, 52; 2, Simsbury, 30.25; 3, Southington, 24.5; 4, Conard, 10; 5, Hall, 9.25.

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Girls 4x200m—(22 relays) 1, Bloomfield, 1:46.07; 2, Windsor, 1:47.86; 3, Simsbury, 1:50.27; 4, Glastonbury, 1:50.57; 5, Berlin, 1:50.92;

6, East Hartford, 1:51.18; 7, Manchester, 1:51.83; 8, Rocky Hill, 1:52.28; 11, Southington (Sam Przybylski, Jenna Sheehan, Adeline Kilgore, Natalie Verderame), 1:54.26.

Girls 4x800m—(15 relays) 1, Glastonbury, 10:01.84; 2, Rocky Hill, 10:02.1; 3, Tolland, 10:14.23; 4, Simsbury, 10:24.68; 5, Manchester, 10:28.8; 6, Conard, 10:41.12; 7, Middletown, 10:44.15; 8, Berlin, 10:44.52; 13, Southington (Anny Moquete, Kailey Schmarr, Laini Pizzitola, Brooke Lynch), 11:32.46.

Girls 55m—(53 athletes) 1, Cassidy Palmer, Bloomfield, 7.1; 2, Vanessa Reimer, Berlin, 7.33; 3, Tia Marie Brown, Windsor, 7.36; 4, Teyah Floyd, Farmington, 7.49; 5, Tiandra Robinson, Weaver, 7.55; 6, Amari Bell, Weaver, 7.59; 7, Zykeya Ford, Rocky Hill, 7.65; 8, Nikki Xiarhos, Berlin, 7.7; 12, Adeline Kilgore, Southington, 7.78; 19, Natalie Verderame, Southington, 7.86; 26, Samantha Przybylski, Southington, 7.99; 35, Rylee Van Epps, Southington, 8.11.

Girls 1000m—(36 athletes) 1, Katherine DeLoreto, Tolland, 3:08.4; 2, Kaylen Hughes, Glastonbury, 3:10.61; 3, Olivia Allen, Glastonbury, 3:10.98; 4, Kate Hedlund, Manchester, 3:13.13; 5, Kate Kemnitz, Southington, 3:14.29; 6, Isabelle Erikson, South Windsor, 3:14.9; 7, Sydney Nash, Enfield, 3:17.07; 8, Kathryn Shea, NW Catholic, 3:17.84; 23, Sarah Minkiewicz, Southington, 3:31.59; 28, Marisa Matthews, Southington, 3:35.04; 32, Kelly Doyle, Southington, 3:37.67; 35, Amanda Perkowski, Southington, 3:41.98.

Girls 1600m—(25 athletes) 1, Erin McGill, Glastonbury, 5:16.66; 2, Maeve Daily, Simsbury, 5:19.44; 3, Hayley Collins, Tolland, 5:21.31; 4, Alexandra Ross, Glastonbury, 5:21.87; 5, Hannah Sullivan, Manchester, 5:22.21; 6, Gwendolyn Geisler, Conard, 5:32.04; 7, Julia Wilcox, Glastonbury, 5:39.08; 8, Angela Braga, Glastonbury, 5:39.12; 10, Liana Eisler, Conard, 5:42.08; 11, Isabella Scalise, Southington, 5:42.38.

Girls 1600m sprint medley—(23 relays) 1, Tolland, 4:21.37; 2, Glastonbury, 4:25.41; 3, Bloomfield, 4:25.49; 4, Windsor, 4:28.57; 5, Manchester, 4:31.28; 6, Southington (Tayler Riddick, Rylee Van Epps, Marisa Matthews, Kate Kemnitz), 4:36.69; 7, Simsbury, 4:38.23; 8, Rocky Hill, 4:40.35.

Girls 300m—(39 athletes) 1, Cassidy Palmer, Bloomfield, 40.63; 2, Elizabeth McMahon, Conard, 41.46; 3, Andrea Mills, Bloomfield, 41.98; 4, Danielle Brinckman, Glastonbury, 42.05; 5, Vanessa Reimer, Berlin, 42.39; 6, Brianna Dooley, Windsor, 42.74; 7, Amina Bailey, East Hartford, 43.12; 8, Teyah Floyd, Farmington, 43.42; 16, Natalie Verderame, Southington, 44.59; 30, Allie Brown, Southington, 46.73.

Girls 3200m—(21 athletes) 1, Hayley Collins, Tolland, 11:10.98; 2, Maeve Daily, Simsbury, 11:30.69; 3, Alexandra Ross, Glastonbury, 11:36.46; 4, Micaela Caron, Tolland, 11:54.11; 5, Kaylen Hughes, Glastonbury, 11:58.73; 6, Isabelle Erikson, South Windsor, 12:04.74; 7, Sydney Nash, Enfield, 12:11.63; 8, Sara Leavens, Avon, 12:12.85; 20, Catherine Myers, Southington, 13:27.11.

Girls 4x400m—(15 relays) 1, Glastonbury, 4:03.23; 2, Bloomfield, 4:09.08; 3, Windsor, 4:10.01; 4, Tolland, 4:18.42; 5, Simsbury, 4:20.4; 6, Hall, 4:21.85; 7, Rocky Hill, 4:24.45; 8, Bristol Central, 4:25.96; 11, Southington (Marisa Matthews, Sarah Minkiewicz, Kelly Doyle, Kate Kemnitz), 4:32.41.

Girls Shot put—(19 athletes) 1, Brittany Jones, Bloomfield, 45’8.25”; 2, Amanda Howe, Southington, 37’6.25”; 3, Jhan Spear, Weaver, 36’9”; 4, Anasha Archer, Weaver, 35’10.25”; 5, Arian Brown, Bloomfield, 34’0.5”; 6, Camille Balicki, Enfield, 33’3.5”; 7, Nyla Pouncey, Bloomfield, 33’2.75”; 8, Emily Lacasse, EO Smith, 32’9”; 16, Trinity Cardillo, Southington, 27’7.75”.

Girls Pole vault—(9 athletes) 1, AmyErin Zadroga, Tolland, 11’6”; 2, Megan Biscoglio, Southington, 11’0”; 3, Anna Watson, Manchester, 9’0”; 4, Megan Plummer, Glastonbury, 8’6”; 5, Haley Jaquith, EO Smith, J8’6”; 6, Liza Frassinelli, EO Smith, J8’6”; 7, Zoe Kaputa, Glastonbury, 8’0”; 8, Marissa Airoldi, Tolland, J8’0”.

Girls High jump—(15 athletes) 1, Patricia Mroczkowski, Berlin, 5’4”; 2, Elizabeth Lodge, Manchester, J5’4”; 3, Monique Anderson, Bloomfield, 5’2”; 4 (tie), Cheyenne Brown, Bloomfield, and Shy-Ann Whitten, Bristol Central, 5’0”; 6, Julia Silverman, Hall, J5’0”; 7 (tie), Claire Culliton, Glastonbury, and Claire Boughton, Simsbury, 4’8”; 11 (tie), Amanda Brocki, Southington, and Allie Brown, Southington, 4’6”.

Ice Hockey

Hall-Southington 3, Newington Co-op 0

Wednesday, Jan. 25

At Veteran’s Rink, West Hartford

Newington co-op 00 00 00 — 00

Hall-Southington 01 01 01 — 03

First period—1, Miles Aronow (Michael DiPietro, Jeremy Fortin), H-S, 2:09.

Second period—2, Fortin, H-S, 11:12.

Third period—3, Anthony Abbatiello (Nate Zmarlicki), H-S, 10:05.

Penalties—NHS, 3 (6:00). H-S, 5 (10:00).

Shots—NHS, 15. H-S, 27.

Saves—Dave Mix, NHS, 24. Zach Monti, H-S, 15.

Records—NHS, 0-9-1. H-S, 3-5-1.

Hall-Southington 11, Taconic 0

Saturday, Jan. 28

At Veteran’s Rink, West Hartford

Taconic (MA) 00 00 00 — 00

Hall-Southington 01 01 09 — 11

First period—1, Michael DiPietro (Dusty Kilgore), H-S, 6:04.

Second period—2, Drew Booth (DiPietro, Nate Zmarlicki), H-S, 11:04.

Third period—3, DiPietro (Kilgore), H-S, 14:51; 4, Kilgore (Andrew Mitchell, DiPietro), H-S, 14:39; 5, Booth (Jacob Herz), H-S, 14:25; 6, Will Carpenter (Jacob Mohr, Graham Kennedy), H-S, 13:05; 7, Sam Kerrigan (Christian Mohr), H-S, 12:28; 8, Kilgore (Zmarlicki), H-S, 12:04; 9, Kilgore (Zmarlicki, DiPietro), H-S, 11:37; 10, Mitchell (Zmarlicki), H-S, 11:37; 11, Anthony Abbatiello (Herz), H-S, 1:29.

Penalties—THS, 6 (20:00). H-S, 3 (6:00).

Shots—THS, 13. H-S, 62.

Saves—Logan Spagnuolo, THS, 34; Quinn Kearns, THS, 17; Zach Monti, H-S, 10; Matt Carlson, THS, 3.

Records—THS, 3-4-1. H-S, 4-5-1.

Boys Swimming

Southington 95, Conard 75

Wednesday, Jan. 25

At Southington YMCA

200 med relay—1, SHS (Brendon Egan, Julie Duszak, PJ Ramsey, Evan Bender), 1:49.44; 2, CHS; 3, SHS (Tyler Heidgerd, Joe Savarese, Derek Melanson, Nick Kelley).

200 free—1, Melanson, SHS, 1:59.44; 2, Sean Burke, CHS; 3, Brian Egan, SHS; 4, Matt Remigino, CHS; 5, Rory Williams, CHS.

200 IM—1, Brendan Egan, SHS, 2:14.19; 2, Spandan Rath, CHS; 3, Bender, SHS; 4, Ben Wakefield, SHS; 5, Jack Murphy, CHS.

50 free—1, Zack Blake, SHS, 24.0; 2, Austin Comrie, CHS; 3, Ramsey, SHS; 4, Ben Arky, CHS; 5, Alex Held, CHS.

100 fly—1, Julian Flores, CHS, 58.82; 2, Tom Costello, CHS; 3, Ramsey, SHS; 4, Held, CHS; 5, Bri. Egan, SHS.

100 free—1, Arky, CHS, 53.36; 2, Blake, SHS; 3, Colby Roy, CHS; 4, Wakefield, SHS; 5, Remigino, CHS.

500 free—1, Melanson, SHS, 5:19.72; 2, Heidgerd, SHS; 3, Rath, CHS; 4, Burke, CHS; 5, Quintin Kimmel, SHS.

200 free relay—1, SHS (Blake, Bre. Egan, Kelley, Ramsey), 1:37.28; 2, CHS; 3, SHS (Bri. Egan, Holbrook, Savarese, Wakefield).

100 back—1, Tyler Heidgerd, SHS, 59.6; 2, Bender, SHS; 3, Williams, CHS; 4, Comrie, CHS; 5, Sarah Meade, SHS.

100 breast—1, Costello, CHS, 1:10.54; 2, Bre. Egan, SHS; 3, Julie Duszak, SHS; 4, Roy, CHS; 5, Savarese, SHS.

400 free relay—1, SHS (Blake, Brian Egan, Bender, Heidgerd), 3:39.63; 2, CHS; 3, CHS.

Record—SHS, 5-0 (1-0).

Southington 96, Plainville 76

Friday, Jan. 27

At Plainville

200 med relay—1, SHS (Evan Bender, Julie Duszak, Brian Egan, Nick Kelley), 1:52. 56; 2, SHS (Sarah Meade, Joe Savarese, Jacob Holbrook, Alexander Kurh); 3, PHS.

200 free—1, Brendon Egan, SHS, 1:54.84; 2, Tyler Heidgerd, SHS; 3, Isaiah Bandle, PHS; 4, Quintin Kimmel, SHS; 5, Kirk Prempeh, PHS.

200 IM—1, Derek Melanson, SHS, 2:12.93; 2, Bri. Egan, SHS; 3, Lorenzo Samperi, PHS; 4, Julia Wakefield, SHS; 5, Chris St.Lawrence, PHS.

50 free—1, PJ Ramsey, SHS, 24.17; 2, Bender, SHS; 3, Kelley, SHS; 4, Tyler St.Onge, PHS; 5, Nick Constantini, PHS.

Diving—1, EJ Suski, SHS, 192.35; 2, Kian Siadat, SHS; 3, Bryan Buckley, PHS; 4, Ben Ragozzine, SHS.

100 fly—1, Melanson, SHS, 59.77; 2, Ramsey, SHS; 3, Holbrook, SHS; 4, St. Lawrence, PHS; 5, Kyle Sullivan, PHS.

100 free—1, Zack Blake, SHS, 52.79; 2, Samperi, PHS; 3, Julie Duszak, SHS; 4, Kelley, SHS; 5, St. Onge, PHS.

500 free—1, Bre. Egan, SHS, 5:27.06; 2, Bandle, PHS; 3, Kimmel, SHS; 4, Kyle Buchanan, SHS; 5, Hunter Applewhite, PHS.

200 free relay—1, SHS (Blake, Bri. Egan, Kelley, Ramsey), 1:40.34; 2, XXXXXXXXXXXXXX.

100 back—exhibition.

100 breast—exhibition.

400 free relay—exhibition.

Record—SHS, 6-0.

Wrestling

Southington 73, Newington 0

Wednesday, Jan. 25

At Newington

126—Kyle Solomon, SHS, dec. Tyler Savluk, NHS, 4-2.

132—Shaun Wagner, SHS, pin Brandon Delgado, NHS, 0:26.

138—Tagan Welch, SHS, pin Kevin Gonzalez, NHS, 1:33.

145—Tim Budnik, SHS, dec. Matt Buslewicz, NHS, 7-2.

152—Austin Abacherli, SHS, pin David Townsend, NHS, 1:30.

160—Paul Calo, SHS, pin Aiden Hozada, NHS, 0:17.

170—Sam Mena, SHS, forfeit.

182—Cole Brock, SHS, forfeit.

195—Julian Robles, SHS, forfeit.

220—Rich Rivera, SHS, pin Wyatt Bernard, NHS, 3:02.

285—Jim Starr, SHS, forfeit.

106—Caleb Brick, SHS, major dec. Jacob Zotti, NHS, 9-0.

113—Jacob Cardozo, SHS, pin Emilio Cruz, NHS, 3:11.

120—Jason Brault, SHS, dec. Giovanni Andino, NHS, 8-3.

Records—SHS, 10-1.

Connecticut Challenge

Saturday, Jan. 28

At Hillhouse HS, New Haven

Team results—1, New Milford 195; 2, Cumberland, R.I., 189; 3, Southington, 150; 4, Trumbll 148.5; 5, Simsbury, 129.5; 6, Ponagansett, R.I., 112.5; 7, Middletown, 85; 8, Minnechaug, Mass., 78.5; 9, Chicopee, Mass., 73; 10, Berlin, 61; 11, Keene, N.H., 47; 12, Conard, 37; 13, Glastonbury, 35.5; 14, Southington B, 30.5; 15, Notre Dame-Fairfield, 29; 16, North Providence, R.I., 21; 17, Bacon Academy, 6.

PLACEWINNERS

106— Championship : Stevie Brooks, New Milford, dec. Jack Ryan, Trumbull, 4-1. Third place : Parker Sutton, Glastonbury, dec. Sean Montiero, Minnechaug, 7-3.

113— Championship : Nick Arborio, Berlin, major dec. Matt Ryan, Trumbull, 17-5. Third place : Dom Passanante, Cumberland, major dec. Jacob Cardozo, Southington, 11-3.

120— Championship : Noah Sylvester, Middletown, pin Kam Porcaro, Cumberland, 4:53. Third place : Brandon Leonard, New Milford, dec. Dan Veleas, Berlin, 3-0.

126— Championship : Mel Ortiz, New Milford, dec. Tristan Haviland, Trumbull, 5-4. Third place : Daniel Matta, Chicopee, pin Cam Faria, Cumberland, 3:22.

132— Championship : Jeremy Baptista, Cumberland, dec. Tyler Schultz, New Milford, 8-7. Third place : Shaun Wagner, Southington, major dec. Javon Robbins, Chicopee, 10-0

138— Championship : Josh Kowalski, Simsbury, dec. Charles Schultz, New Milford, 6-1. Third place : Richard Andrews, Ponagansett, dec. Adam Giammattei, Trumbull, 11-4.

145— Championship : Mike Mirmina, Trumbull, dec. Sam Lynch, Ponagansett, 9-4. Third place : Raymond Heredia, Chicopee, pin Tim Budnick, Southington, 2:38.

152— Championship : Ryan Montiero, Minnechaug, dec. Cole McGill, Ponagansett, 8-2. Third place : Austin Abacherli, Southington, pin Noah Tougas, Cumberland, 4:59.

160— Championship : Paul Calo, Southington, tech fall Cameron Berger, New Milford, 17-0, 4:51. Third place : Lucas Gobel, Minnechaug, dec. Malik Sangare, Cumberland, 4-0.

170— Championship : John Hayes, Cumberland, pin Luke Salls, Simsbury, 3:13. Third place : Kyle Fabich, New Milford, dec. Aaron Moore, Keene, 9-2.

182— Championship : Tyler Riggs, Ponagansett, dec. Brett Nutter, Trumbull, 3-0. Third place : Nick Gugliotti, Simsbury, major dec. Mike Haggerty, New Milford, 8-0.

195— Championship : David Angulo, New Milford, major dec. Kareem Sangare, Cumberland, 17-4. Third place : Jackson King, Simsbury, pin Frank Carpenter, Keene, 2:03.

220— Championship : Benton Whitley, Minnechaug, pin Dillion Forstberg, Conard, 3:43. Third place : Ritchie Rivera, Southington, pin Jaylen Reynolds, Cumberland, 3:57.

285— Championship : Jasper Stone, Simsbury, dec. Aaron Wilcox, Cumberland, 3-1. Third place : Jimmy Starr, Southington, dec. Max Cyr, Middletown, 8-5

SHS RESULTS

Caleb Brick (106)— W : J Evans, Bacon, 0:30 pin. L : S Montiero, Minnechaug, 5:02 pin. W : B Meyer, N. Providence, 13-4 dec. W : E Cyr, Middletown, 11-4 dec. L : P Sutton, Glastonbury, 16-0 tech fall 2:47. (Overall: 3-2).

Jacob Cardozo (113)— W : D Vincelette, Glastonbury, 1:46 pin. W : T Ells, Keene, 0:54 pin. L : M Ryan, Trumbull, 13-0 major dec. W : D Vincelette, Glastonbury, 7-4 dec. L : D Passanante, Cumberland, 11-3 major dec. (Overall: 3-2).

Jason Brault (120)— W : S Nauss, Bacon, 5:04 pin. L : B Leonard, Notre Dame-Fairfield, 1:33. L : R Hernandez, Chicopee, 4:42 pin. (Overall: 1-2).

Kyle Solomon (126)— L : D Matta, Chicopee, 9-6. W : A Pattavina, Keene, 13-1 major dec. L : C Faria, Cumberland, 3:31 pin. (Overall: 1-2).

Shaun Wagern (132)— W : D Guida, Southington B, 0:04 pin. L : J Baptista, Cumberland, 11-5 dec. W : T Villanova, Ponagansett, 7-1 dec. W : J Robbins, Chicopee, 10-0 major dec. (Overall: 3-1).

Tagan Welch (138)— W : M Swenor, Chicopee, 11-7 dec. L : A Giammattei, Trumbull, 2:38 pin. W : N Weston, Keene, 1:49 pin. W : P. Rioux, Middletown, 10-5 dec. L : R Andrews, Ponagansett, 13-0 major dec. (Overall: 3-2).

Timothy Budnick (145)— L : S Lynch, Ponagansett, 3:17 pin. W : T Rihm, Glastonbury, 2:56 pin. W : T. Shaw, Cumberland, 1:26 pin. W : M Shabazz, Middletown, 2:56 pin. W : C Chesenow, Southington B, 1:11 pin. L : R Heredia, Chicopee, 2:38 pin. (Overall: 4-2).

Austin Abacherli (152)— W : T Maliska, Keene, 0:51 pin. W : J Walker, Notre Dame-Fairfield, 19-3 tech fall 5:01. L : C McGill, Ponagansett, 3-2 dec. W : J. Veleas, Berlin, 4-1 dec. W : N Tougas, Cumberland, 4:59. (Overall: 4-1).

Paul Calo (160)— W : C Vincient, Simsbury, 1:14 pin. W : L Gobel, Minnechaug, 14-8 dec. W : C Berger, Notre Dame-Fairfield, 17-0 tech fall 4:51. (Overall: 3-0).

Samuel Peralta-Mena (170)— W : A Moore, Keene, 3:33 pin. L : L Salls, Simsbury, 3:45 pin. L : D Dacuhna, Conard, 11-9 dec. (Overall: 1-2).

Caleb Brock (182)— W : M Oliver, Bacon, 1:48 pin. L : N Gugliotti, Simsbury, 8-2 dec. W : A Smikle, Middletown, 8-4 dec. W : L Veneziano, Southington B, 0:35 pin. L : M Haggerty, Notre Dame-Faifield, 6-2 dec. (Overall: 3-2).

Julian Robles (195)— L : B Butler, Ponagansett, 3-2 dec. L : N Symmes, North Providence, 4:48 pin. (Overall: 0-2).

Richard Rivera (220)— W : M Maresca, Trumbull, 1:17 pin. W : C Auba, Notre Dame-Fairfield, 2-1 dec. L : D Forstberg, Conard, 0:52 pin. W : L Cirka, Ponagansett, 4-1 dec. W : J Reynolds, Cumberland, 3:57 pin. (Overall: 4-1).

James Starr (285)— W : J Ryor, Conard, 3:59 pin. L : J Stone, Simsbury, 2:52 pin. W : N Borek, Notre Dame-Fairfield, 3:30 pin. W : M Cyr, Middletown, 8-5 dec. (Overall: 3-1).

Girls Basketball

Southington 51, Tolland 48

Wednesday, Jan. 25

At Southington

Tolland 10 15 13 10 — 48

Southington 09 13 08 21 — 51

TOLLAND (48)—Lauren Janton, 3-1-7; Sophia Webster, 3-0-9; Sam Matteo, 4-4-12; Kacie Gallichio, 2-0-5; Kelly Shea, 3-3-9; Ally Enman, 1-0-2; Megan Enman, 1-0-2; Annie Geitner, 1-0-2. Totals: 18-8-48.

SOUTHINGTON (51)—Brianna Harris, 4-0-11; Maggie Meehan, 4-5-14; Katie D’Agostino, 0-1-1; Kristen Longley, 0-0-0; Madison Hulten, 2-3-7; Hartlee Meier, 3-1-9; Janette Wadolowski, 4-1-9. Totals: 17-11-51.

Three point field goals— THS (4): Webster (3), Gallichio. SHS (6): Harris (3), Meehan, Meier (2).

Records—THS, 7-7. SHS, 6-6.

Glastonbury 61, Southington 43

Friday, Jan. 27

At Glastonbury

Southington 09 14 10 10 — 43

Glastonbury 16 17 23 05 — 61

SOUTHINGTON (43)—Brianna Harris, 0-1-1; Maggie Meehan, 3-2-9; Kristen Longley, 1-2-5; Diane Williams, 0-0-0; Madison Hulten, 1-0-2; Hartlee Meier, 3-0-8; Megan Mikosz, 0-2-2; Janette Wadolowski, 5-5-16. Totals: 13-12-43.

GLASTONBURY (61)—Sydney Baird, 0-1-1; Chelsea Tacey, 1-0-3; Hayley Newhouse, 1-1-3; Caroline Bogue, 2-0-4; Madison Seymour, 2-7-10; Aleigha Partee, 11-3-30; Leah Schneider, 0-0-0; Christina Semevolos, 2-1-5; Allyson Haddad, 2-1-5. Totals: 21-14-61.

Three point field goals— SHS (5): Meehan, Longley, Meier (2), Wadolowski. GHS (7): Tacey, Seymour, Partee (5).

Records—SHS, 6-7. GHS,12-2.

Boys Basketball

Southington 58, Glastonbury 53

Friday, Jan. 27

At Southington

Glastonbury 18 06 05 24 — 53

Southington 10 15 13 20 — 58

GLASTONBURY (53)—James McCabe, 2-3-9; Alex DuVerger, 2-0-6; Gianni Zarrilli, 1-0-3; Julice Sams, 2-0-4; Freddie Thomas, 0-0-0; Adam Zak, 0-1-1; Aaron Latham, 0-0-0; Jack Shea, 1-4-6; Cam Stiepack, 5-0-11; Quan Hall, 0-0-0; Devin Wesilefsky, 0-0-0; Mike Allen, 4-5-13. Totals: 17-12-53.

SOUTHINGTON (58)—Jeremy Mercier, 4-5-13; Tim O’Shea, 3-6-12; Brendan Taylor, 2-4-8; Andrew Lohneiss, 1-5-8; Mike DeFeo, 3-7-13; Colin Burdette, 2-0-4; Jack Herms, 0-0-0; Mike Mauro, 0-0-0; Cam Clynes, 0-0-0. Totals: 15-27-58.

Three point field goals— GHS (6): McCabe (2), DuVerger (2), Zarrilli, Stiepack. SHS (1): Lohneiss.

Records—GHS, 1-11. SHS, 5-5.

Southington 44, Rockville 40

Saturday, Jan. 28

At Rockville

SOUTHINGTON 09 04 04 18/9 — 44

ROCKVILLE 06 04 12 13/5 — 40

SOUTHINGTON (44)—Jeremy Mercier, 4-3-11; Tim O’Shea, 1-0-2; Brendan Taylor, 4-6-15; Andrew Lohneiss, 2-0-5; Mike DeFeo, 1-0-2; Colin Burdette, 2-0-5; Jack Herms, 0-2-2; Mike Mauro, 1-0-2; Cam Clynes, 0-0-0. Totals: 15-11-44.

ROCKVILLE (40)—Mason Resendes, 1-2-5; Nate Schlipheck, 2-2-7; Jake Cichon, 7-7-21; Shane Bagli, 1-0-3; Kevin Smith, 0-1-1; Joe Santiago, 0-0-0; Zach Woods, 1-0-3; Joe Pellegrino, 0-0-0; Austin Szrejna, 0-0-0. Totals: 12-12-40.

Three point field goals— SHS (3): Taylor, Lohneiss, Burdette. RHS (4): Resendes, Schlipheck, Bagli, Woods.

Records—SHS, 6-5. RHS, 1-11.

Gymnastics

Southington 131.3, Farmington 130.1

Saturday, Jan. 28

At Farmington Valley Gymnastics, Plainville

Vault

Southington (33.85)—1, Taryn Meenan, 8.9; 2, Kayla Birmingham, 8.65; 3, Rachel Williams, 8.2; 4, Victoria Verrilli, 8.1.

Farmington (33.1)—1 (tie), Brittany Chen, Anna Mihalek, and Katie Smith, 8.3; 4, Karissa Rovella, 8.2.

Bars

Southington (30.7)—1, Kat Rothstein, 8.1; 2, Meenan, 7.7; 3, Birmingham, 7.6; 4, Jennifer Thai, 7.3.

Farmington (31.2)—1, Rovella, 8.4; 2, Mihalek, 8.0; 3, Smith, 7.5; 4, Chen, 7.3.

Beam

Southington (32.9)—1, Williams, 8.9; 2, Meenan, 8.2; 3, Rothstein, 8.1; 4, Megan Walsh, 7.7.

Farmington (33.0)—1, Rovella, 8.9; 2, Mihalek, 8.15; 3, Chen, 8.05; 4, Gabrielle Butler, 7.9.

Floor

Southington (33.85)—1, Williams, 9.0; 2, Birmingham, 8.7; 3, Meenan, 8.4; 4, Rothstein, 7.75.

Farmington (32.8)—1, Rovella, 8.9; 2, Chen, 8.4; 3, Mihalek, 8.1; 4, Ashley Cunningham, 7.4.

All-Around

1,Karissa Rovella, FHS, 34.4; 2, Taryn Meenan, SHS, 33.2; 3, Rachel Williams, SHS, 32.7; 4, Anna Mihalek, FHS, 32.55; 5, Kayla Birmingham, SHS, 32.45; 6, Brittany Chen, FHS, 32.05; 7, Dayna Deakin, FHS, 29.15; 8, Kat Rothstein, SHS, 31.8.

Records—SHS, 4-0. FHS, 4-1.