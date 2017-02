Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz (D – Berlin/Southington) and State Representative Liz Linehan (D – Cheshire/Southington/Wallingford) invite the public to join them for coffee at the Pepper Pot Restaurant, 9 Center St., Southington on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 8 to 9 a.m.

The “Coffee and Conversation” hour is designed to answer questions and chat about any ideas people may have about moving the community and all of Connecticut forward.