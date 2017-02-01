Science fair sheds a light on plant growth
Eighth grader Deon Vieira, left, explains his science project to an onlooker during the Middle School Science Fair and Invention Convention at DePaolo Middle School on Wednesday. Vieira’s project explored plant growth under different colors of light. The goal of his experiment was to help farmers cultivate best growth practices.
Photos by MARGARET WAAGE
Eighth grader Allison Guzauckas, left, discusses which of three types of NSAID’s, Aspirin, Ibuprofen and Naproxen, works/digests the fastest in the human body for the MS Science Fair and Invention Convention at DePaolo Middle School Wednesday night. Aspirin on average took 25.36 minutes to dissolve, Ibuprofen dissolved on average 37.5 minutes and Naproxen took on average 41.99 minutes to dissolve. The tests were done three times for an average final result and were mixed in a lemon juice solution comprable to acidic values in the stomache.
Sixth grader Madalyn McAulifle, left, experimented with the effects of beverages on teeth enamal, namely which would produce the most staining using eggshells to represent teeth for the MS Science Fair and Invention Convention at DePaolo Middle School Wednesday night. McAulifle titled her project, ‘Egg-cellent Smile’ and found Pepsi had the biggest impact compared to coffee, grapejuice and coke.
Onlookers and graders compare notes during MS Science Fair and Invention Convention at DePaolo Middle School Wednesday night.
