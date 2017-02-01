Police blotter for the Feb. 3 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Wednesday, Jan. 11 through Wednesday, Jan. 25:

Stephanie Flammia, 27, of 69 Kingswood Ln., Wolcott, was arrested on Jan. 11 and charged with misuse of marker plate and failure to insure a motor vehicle.

James Doiron, 30, of 82 Shuttle Meadow Rd, Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged with failure to maintain proper lane.

Harley Schaeffer, 18, of 78 Laning St., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 19 and charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Brett Smith, 43, of 2328 Chamberlain Hwy., Kensington, was arrested on Jan. 19 and charged with possession of narcotics, driving under the influence of liquor or drug, and second degree reckless endangerment.

Luis Rodriguez, 29, of 60 Dobek Rd., New Britain, was arrested on Jan. 19 and charged with failure to obey a traffic signal and operating a motor vehicle under suspension.

Barbara Martinez, 41, of 6 Church St., Newington, was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Matthew Chandler, 19, of 226 Loper St., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with following too close, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, misuse of marker plates, and failure to insure a motor vehicle.

Lisa Batista, 21, of 391 West Preston St., Hartford, was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with failure to obey a traffic signal.

Benjamin Rosado, 23, of 28 John St., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Gregory Demaio, 22, of 865 Pleasant St., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with failure to obey a traffic signal.

Dariusz Rusiecki, 44, of 38 Fawn Brook Circle, Madison, was arrested on Jan. 21 and charged with traveling too fast and operating a motor vehicle under suspension.

Robert Wright, 20, of 84 Randolph Ave., Meriden, was arrested on Jan. 21 and charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Steven M. Peck, 56, of 33 Bethlehem Rd., Woodbury, was arrested on Jan. 22 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and failure to have headlights lit.

Otis Mendez, 27, of 70 Webster St., Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 22 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Sylvia K. Szymczyk, 41, of 280 Andrews St., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 24 and charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Anthony Angelone, 30, of 215 Old Turnpike Rd., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 24 and charged with three separate incidents of probation violation.

Kevin Smith, 55, of 683 Ledgeview Ct., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 24 and charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree threatening.

Enrique Arryo-Cruz, 20, of 27 Platt St., Hartford, was arrested on Jan. 24 and charged with operating a motor vehicle without a license, failure to insure a motor vehicle, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Paris J. Labbe, 27, of 122 Milford St., Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 24 and charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Nicholas Yovina, 23, of 95 Hightower Rd., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 25 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Joseph J. Mauro, 26, of 565 Main St., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 25 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Jeanette Rybski, 30, of 25 Vernondale Dr., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 25 and charged with risk of injury.

James Wong, 54, of 601 Main St., Plantsville, was arrested on Jan. 25 and charged with disorderly conduct and violation of a restraining order.