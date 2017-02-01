Performance listings for the Feb. 3 edition

FRIDAY, FEB. 3

SOUTHINGTON

TALENT SHOWCASE AUDITIONS. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 37 Main St. Open auditions for an all-ages talent showcase to be held on Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m. More info at (860) 628-6958 or FCCSouthington.org.

FEB. 3 THRU FEB. 4

SOUTHINGTON

‘SEUSSICAL JR.’ Friday, Feb. 3, 7 p.m. or Saturday, Feb. 4, 7 p.m. at Kennedy Middle School auditorium, 1071 S. Main St. Presented by Strong Elementary School drama club. Tickets cost $5.

FEB. 10 THRU FEB. 11

SOUTHINGTON

‘LITTLE MERMAID JR.’ Friday, Feb. 10, 7 p.m., or Saturday, Feb. 11, 6 p.m., at the DePaolo Middle School auditorium, 385 Pleasant St. Presented by the Flanders Elementary School drama club. Tickets cost $5.

FEB. 10 THRU FEB. 12

SOUTHINGTON

‘WILLY WONKA JR.’ Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m. or Sunday, Feb. 12, 2 p.m. at Kennedy Middle School auditorium, 1071 S. Main St. Presented by Kelley Elementary School drama club. Tickets are $5.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

SOUTHINGTON

TALENT SHOWCASE. 7 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 37 Main St. More info at FCCSouthington.org or (860) 628-6958.