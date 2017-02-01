Obituary: Donna Rae DeSando, 71

Donna Rae DeSando, 71, of Southington, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 28, 21017 at HCC at Bradley Memorial. She was the beloved wife of Lawrence DeSando.

She was born in Stroudsburg, PA on Aug. 18, 1945, the daughter of the late Colonel (USAF) Milton Pollen and Marie (Hagerman) Pollen. Her father’s career in the military enabled her to travel throughout Western Europe where she attended H.H. Arnold High School in Wiesbden, Germany. Donna eventually returned to the U.S where she later graduated from the University of Missouri. She also received a Maters in Literature from Wesleyan University. Donna had an extensive career in education beginning with teaching elementary and middle school in Virginia . She married Larry DeSando in 1970 and moved to Southington, CT where she continued teaching for 38 years retiring in 2005. Donna instilled her love of history and English to her students. After retirement she continued in Education working for various colleges as a Student Teacher Supervisor.

Donna will be greatly missed by her husband Larry and her sister, Sue Pollen of Venice, FL and her cousins as well as her many close friends who enjoyed her wit and generous spirit.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 11 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Donna’s favorite charity; St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

