Miscellaneous listings for the Feb. 3 edition

SATURDAY, FEB. 4

SOUTHINGTON

CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Southington American Legion, Main St. 14th annual event will have chocolate, raffles, food, and more. Snow date is Feb. 5.

TUESDAY, FEB. 7

SOUTHINGTON

RELAY FOR LIFE OPEN HOUSE. 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Southington High School library. Activities for new and existing teams: Luminaria table with new bag designs for purchase; registration table; music table; t-shirt table; team captain table; American Cancer Society materials table; and games.

FEB. 8, FEB. 22

SOUTHINGTON

RACIAL JUSTICE MINISTRY. 6 p.m. potluck supper followed by programming and discussion at First Congregational Church, 37 Main St. For more info, visit FCCSouthington.org/share or (860) 628-6958.

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

SOUTHINGTON

NOTTE D’AMORE (NIGHT OF LOVE): CHOCOLATE AND WINE. 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Aqua Turf, Mulberry St., Plantsville. Sponsored by Southington UNICO. Wine and chocolate tasting, full sit down, four- course surf and turf dinner, open bar, live music and raffles. Tickets: call Mark Mongillo, (860) 919-8374.

NOW THRU APRIL 7

SOUTHINGTON

SCS EASTER BASKETS. Registration through April 7 at Southington Community Services, 91 Norton St., Plantsville. Open to Southington residents through high school seniors. Participants must provide proof of income and proof of residency to qualify. Call (860) 628-3761.

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

BRISTOL

ST PAUL CATHOLIC HS CRAFT FAIR. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic HS, 1001 Stafford Ave. Over 50 vendors. Crafts include homemade chocolates, handmade knitted items, pet items, candles, soaps, skin care, jewelry, garden tools, art, healthy living, sports items, candles, and more. Full lunch menu and drawings. Free drawing ticket with $1 admission. A few crafter spaces available, but no jewelry or food. Contact: lynn.damboise@snet.net.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

DONATIONS OF USED PERSONAL MUSIC DEVICES. The Rotary Club of Southington is collecting new and gently used Apple products to benefit the Music and Memory project for people with memory loss. Call Robin Morrell at (860) 302-7563 or RobinMorrell@msn.com.