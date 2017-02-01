Man arrested for domestic violence incident at Wheeler Village

Southington police made an arrest as a result of a domestic violence investigation. On Monday, Jan. 30, Besnik Fera, 28 of Colonial Ave. Waterbury, turned himself into police at 4:28 a.m. after learning there was an active warrant for his arrest.

The warrant stems from an investigation that began on Jan. 20 when police were dispatched to a residence in Wheeler Village at 1:11 a.m. The warrant alleges that, on that date, Fera entered the apartment of an ex-girlfriend through an unlocked door and punched a friend of the ex-girlfriend under the left eye. The incident took place in the garage area of the apartment where the ex-girlfriend and her friend were standing.

The victim suffered a cut and swelling under the eye, but he refused medical attention at the scene. After the assault, Fera fled the scene in a vehicle. During the course of the investigation, it was found that Fera’s operator’s license is under suspension.

Fera was processed and charged with second degree burglary, third degree assault, disorderly conduct, and operating a motor vehicle under suspension. He was held on a $15,000 bond and was presented in Bristol Court on Jan. 30.