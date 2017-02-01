Library listings for the Feb. 3 edition

The Southington Library has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, ext. 6552 or visit www.southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext. 3.
Here are some upcoming events:
February
- Sinatra: Voice for a Century. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 6:30 p.m., in the program room. Registration required. Filmed version of a free, all-star concert to celebrate Frank Sinatra. Hosted by Seth MacFarlane, with performances by Christina Aguilera, Chris Botti, Fantasia, Sutton Foster, Kyle Dean Massey, Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Sting and the New York Philharmonic Orchestra.
- Understanding the complexities of medication safety. 1:30 p.m. Registration required. Pharmacist Christina Pornprasert, Pharm.D., will cover a variety of topics to ensure individuals can understand their medications and safely get the most benefit. Hartford HealthCare Senior Services is sponsoring this event.
Space is limited.
- Talking Probate with Probate Judge Matthew Jalowiec. Friday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m. Registration is suggested. Judge Jalowiec will be available for approximately an hour to answer general probate questions.
March
- Lincoln Center Local: Showboat. Wednesday March 8, 6:30 p.m. Free Screening program created by Lincoln Center Education and hosted by libraries, brings the best of Lincoln Center—world–renowned performances coupled with unparalleled education resources—off its Manhattan-based campus. More info at LincolnCenter.org/Local.
- Talking Probate with Probate Judge Matthew Jalowiec. Friday, March 31, 10 a.m. Registration is suggested. Judge Jalowiec will be available for approximately an hour to answer general probate questions.
April
- Lincoln Center Local: New York Philharmonic Opening Gala with Lang Lang. Wednesday, April 12, 6:30 p.m. Free Screening program created by Lincoln Center Education and hosted by libraries, brings the best of Lincoln Center—world–renowned performances coupled with unparalleled education resources—off its Manhattan-based campus. More info at LincolnCenter.org/Local.
- Talking Probate with Probate Judge Matthew Jalowiec. Friday, April 28, 10 a.m. Registration is suggested. Judge Jalowiec will be available for approximately an hour to answer general probate questions.
May
- Lincoln Center Local: Mariachi Flor De Toloache. Wednesday, May 10, 6:30 p.m. Free Screening program created by Lincoln Center Education and hosted by libraries, brings the best of Lincoln Center—world–renowned performances coupled with unparalleled education resources—off its Manhattan-based campus. More info at LincolnCenter.org/Local.
Ongoing
- Exhibit space for local artists (Free). The Gallery at the Southington Public Library provides a venue for local community residents to share their artistic talents in the visual arts with the general public. The Gallery is located on the main level and viewing of the exhibits is available during the library hours, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call Jeanne Chmielewski at (860) 628-0947, ext. 6513 or at chmielewskij@southington.org.
- Two-gether Tales. Mondays, 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 2 and 3 year olds, along with siblings and adults.
- Read, Rock & Rhyme. Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 10 to 23 months old, along with siblings and adults.
- Budding Bookworms. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 3.5 to 5 years old, along with siblings and adults.
- Wheeler Senior Community Health Outreach Coordinator. Mondays, 10 a.m. to noon, or Wednesdays, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wheeler Clinic’s senior community health outreach coordinator Justine Micalizzi will provide information about mental health, substance use disorders and recovery resources, early childhood and other local programs and services in the community with linkage to local providers.
- Pages to Color Workshop. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon; Tuesdays, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., on the mezzanine. No registration required. The coloring sessions at the Library are a free, unstructured time for adults, 18 and over. The Library will provide coloring pages, pencils and markers. Feel free to bring your own pencils, markers and coloring sheets.