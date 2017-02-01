Kids’ listings for the Feb. 3 edition

NOW THRU MARCH 10

OTHER

AAUW SCHOLARSHIP DEADLINE. The Greater Meriden Branch of the American Association of University Women is accepting applications for several $1,500 scholarships for Southington students and other towns. Forms available in the SHS guidance office.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

YMCA CAMP SLOPER TEEN VOLUNTEER PROGRAM. Wednesdays, November to April, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at YMCA Camp Sloper. Program is designed to help fulfill community service hours and give back to the community. Members work on a variety of projects and tasks that positively affect the facility and aspects of the programming at YMCA Camp Sloper. Contact: Justin Hubeny at (860) 621-8194 or jhubeny@sccymca.org.

SOUTHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL PRESCHOOL PROGRAM. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Southington High School. Openings available for 3, 4, and 5 year old children. Cost is $45 per semester. Call Erin Proctor, (860) 628-3229, ext. 345 or email at eproctor@ southingtonschools.org.

VILLAGE GREEN NURSERY SCHOOL. Offers a 2.5-hour 3-year-old program on Tuesdays and Thursdays and a 4-year-old program on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. In addition to the typical 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. program, the 4-year-olds have the option for an extended day program from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nan Sheridan at (860) 628-6958 or vgnsstaff@gmail.com

PLANTSVILLE COMMUNITY NURSERY SCHOOL. Open to 3-year-olds, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m., or 4-year-olds, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with optional 4 days. (860) 628-8878 or pcns1955@gmail.com.