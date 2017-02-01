Health listings for the Feb. 3 edition

THURSDAY, FEB. 2

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENING. 11 a.m. to noon at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services.

TUESDAY, FEB. 7

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENING. 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Southington YMCA, 29 High St. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8

SOUTHINGTON

UNDERSTANDING THE COMPLEXITIES OF MEDICATION SAFETY. 1:30 p.m. at the Southington Library, 255 Main St. Pharmacist Christina Pornprasert, Pharm.D., will cover a variety of topics to ensure individuals can understand their medications and safely get the most benefit. Space is limited. RSVP at (860) 628-0947.

TUESDAY, FEB. 14

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENING. 11 a.m. to noon at Shoprite, 750 Queen St. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services.

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

SOUTHINGTON

KEEPING FOOT PROBLEMS AT BAY THROUGHOUT THE AGING PROCESS. 1 p.m. at HCC Bradley Memorial, 81 Meriden Ave. Podiatrist Kerri Lee, DPM, will lead the free discussion. A light complimentary lunch will be served. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging. Space is limited. RSVP at (877) 424-4641.

SUNDAY, FEB. 26

SOUTHINGTON

HEALTHY FAMILY FUNFEST.

10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Aqua Turf, 556 Mulberry St. The free, family-centered event is focused on healthy living and aimed at providing people of all ages countless ways to live healthy lives. Features health and wellness information from medical professionals, health screenings, demonstrations and special activities. More info at www.healthfamilyfunfest.org or on Facebook.

TUESDAY, FEB. 28

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENING. 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services.

DINNER WITH THE DOC: TREMOR DISORDERS OF AGING.

5 p.m. at Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave. Neurologist Duarte Machado, MD, will discuss how to diagnose potential tremor disorders, options in management as well as surgical interventions. Sponsored by HHC Center for Healthy Aging. A light complimentary dinner will be served. Space is limited. Registration required. Contact: 855-HHC-HERE (855-442-4373).

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP. Second Wednesday of every month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Southington Care Center Anna Fanelli room, 45 Meriden Ave. To check for availability, call Stacy Carleton, (860) 378-1286.

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Hartford HealthCare Senior Services offers free balance screenings provided by licensed physical therapists at Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave. Such screenings can play an important role in preventing falls. Appointments are required. Call (860) 378-1234.

OTHER

HHC AT HOME BEREAVEMENT GROUPS. Second and fourth Tuesdays of the Month, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Midstate Medical Center, 434 Lewis Ave., Meriden.