Gymnasts struggle but still perfect

The Lady Knight gymnastics team scored their lowest mark of the season thus far, but still managed to remain undefeated and come away with a victory in the first of a four-meet road stretch.

Southington defeated Farmington, 131.3-130.1, by 2.1 points at Farmington Valley Gymnastics in Plainville on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Knights won vault, 33.85-33.1, and floor, 33.8-32.8. The Indians won bars, 31.2-30.7, and beam, 33-32.9.

Taryn Meenan paced the Knights in all-around (33.2) for the first time this season, leading the team on vault (8.9) and finishing second on bars and beam. Rachel Williams led on beam (8.9) and floor (9). Kat Rothstein led on bars (8.1).

The Knights will look to keep their undefeated streak going this week when they travel to Wethersfield on Wednesday, Feb. 1 and South Windsor on Saturday, Feb. 4. Southington is currently 4-0 overall.