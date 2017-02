Fire report for the Feb. 3 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 29 incidents from Tuesday, Jan. 17 to Monday, Jan. 23:

Tuesday, Jan. 17

10:09:20 a.m., 1783 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Assist police or other government entity

11:25:14 a.m., 21 River St., Chimney or flue fire, confined

2:34:28 p.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Alarm system activation, no fire

3:32:30 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle Accident

5:37:41 p.m., 132 Spring Lake Rd., Smoke detector activation

5:38:47 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle Accident

Wednesday, Jan. 18

9:09:11 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle Accident

1:25:18 p.m., 201 W. Main St., Arc of Southington, EMS call, excluding vehicle

2:06:04 p.m., 155 Rethal St., EMS call, excluding vehicle

9:22:59 p.m., 120 Clark St., Vehicle Accident

Thursday, Jan. 19

10:41:20 a.m., 284 Mount Vernon Rd., CO detector activation

11:04:13 a.m., 53 Mulberry St., Lock-out Building

12:47:31 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Good intent call, Other

1:07:35 p.m., Queen St. and Lazy Ln., Dispatched and cancelled en route

2:55:13 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Assist police or other government entity

Friday, Jan. 20

8:11:18 a.m., 1615 West St., Cava’s, Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke

8:25:40 a.m., 271 Buckland St., Vehicle accident

3:55:31 p.m., 556 Mulberry St., Aqua Turf, Building fire

8:57:23 p.m., 960 Meriden Ave., EMS call, excluding vehicle

9:01:26 p.m., Main St. and Berlin Ave., TD Bank, Vehicle Accident

10:10:21 p.m., 1104 Queen St., Hollywood, Lock-out

Saturday, Jan. 21

1:31:14 a.m., 40 Southshire Dr., Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)

11:34:57 a.m., 1000 East St., Camp Sloper, Cover assignment, standby

1:01:13 p.m., 480 Queen St., Worldwide Wine, Lock-out Vehicle

5:41:16 p.m., 2795 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vicinity alarm (incident in

5:44:51 p.m., 1 Darling St., Flanders West, Medical assist, assist EMS

9:52:31 p.m., I-691 Westbound Exit, Dispatched and cancelled en route

Sunday, Jan. 22