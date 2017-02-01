BOF announces budget schedule

The Board of Finance (BOF) announced their budget workshop and public hearing schedule for the fiscal year 2017-18 proposed budget. The following workshops will be held in the Town Hall Council Chambers, 75 Main St., second floor.

The Board of Education (BOE) will present their proposal on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. with the BOF regularly scheduled meeting following the presentation.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the BOF will review the Assessor/Tax Collector budget at 6:30 p.m., the Economic Development budget at 7:00 p.m. and the Police Department budget at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22, the BOF will review the Department of Public Works, Highway and Parks at 6:30 p.m. The Library and Barnes Museum will be heard at 7:00 p.m. and the Fire Department at 7:30 p.m.

A public hearing is scheduled for Monday, March 6 at DePaolo Middle School.

The hearing is on the general government and Town Manager’s proposed budget, as well as the BOE proposed budget.

For a more in-depth look on the budget process, see the Feb. 10 Southington Observer.