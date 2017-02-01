Art listings for the Feb. 3 edition

NOW THRU FEB. 23

SOUTHINGTON

JURIED ART SHOW. At SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Display of entries from the SoCCA juried art show.

SUNDAY, FEB. 5

SOUTHINGTON

JURIED ART SHOW RECEPTION AND AWARDS. 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Judged by Southington artist Bill Thomson. Open to artists 18 and over. Best in show $300; Second place $200; Third place $100. Entries must be received by Jan. 28. Cost to enter is $20 ($25 for non-members). Second entry is $10. For entry rules and more info, contact Mary DeCroce, (860) 276-1581 or mdecroce@sbcglobal.net.

NOW THRU FEB. 28

SOUTHINGTON

SARAH CYR. At The Gallery at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St. January artist of the month. More info at www.southingtonartsandcrafts.com and www.southingtonorchards.org