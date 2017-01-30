Southington artist is February artist at Acton library

Jane M. White, of Southington, will be exhibiting her artwork at the Acton Public Library, 60 Old Boston Post Rd., in Old Saybrook from Feb. 1 to Feb. 28. She will be exhibiting landscapes, in watercolor or pastel, as well as watercolor house portraits.

White first started painting landscapes in the mid 1970s while taking an art course with a Southington artist. Other classes were taken at Gallery 53 of Meriden, Southington Arts & Crafts Association, Guilford Handcrafts, and five years at Lyme Academy of Fine Arts in Old Lyme. She specializes in painting house portraits in watercolor.

All of the landscapes are of places she has traveled to. Each year, White exhibits her paintings in more than 20 art exhibits and shows throughout Connecticut. Besides painting, she also manages The Gallery at The Orchards of Southington, which is through Southington Arts and Crafts Association.

Her website is JaneWhiteFineArt.com