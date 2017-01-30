Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, Jan. 28

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, Jan. 28. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball: The Blue Knights earned their second-straight win and jumped up to a game over .500 for the first time this season with a four-point victory, 44-40, at Rockville (1-11). The Knights will be back in action next week when they host divisional opponents Conard (3-10) on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and Simsbury (10-3) on Friday, Feb. 3, and regional Northwest Catholic (6-6) on Saturday, Feb. 4. Southington is currently 6-5 overall.

Gymnastics: The Lady Knights remained undefeated in their first meet of a four-meet road stretch by defeating Farmington, 131.3-130.1, by 2.1 points at Farmington Valley Gymnastics in Plainville. The Knights will look to keep their undefeated streak going next week when they travel to Wethersfield on Wednesday, Feb. 1 and South Windsor on Saturday, Feb. 4. Southington is currently 4-0 overall.

Ice Hockey: The Warrior-Knights achieved their largest win on the year with an 11-0 triumph over Taconic, Mass. at home. The Warrior-Knights will be back on the ice next week when they host regional Wethersfield-Middletown-Rocky Hill-Plainville (8-2) on Wednesday, Feb. 1 and Masuk (4-5) on Saturday, Jan. 4. WMRP is currently fourth in Division III. Hall-Southington is currently 4-5-1 overall and 10th in Division III.

Indoor Track & Field: Southington competed against the best athletes in the conference in the CCC Championship at Hillhouse High School in New Haven. The girls team placed eighth out of 23 teams with 23 points. Bloomfield (110.5) won the girls conference title, and Glastonbury (101.5) finished as runner-up. The boys team placed 13th out of 26 teams with 15 points. Glastonbury (74.5) won the boys conference title, and Manchester finished as runner-up. All-conference athletes included Amanda Howe, runner-up (37’6.25”), in the shot put; Megan Biscoglio, runner-up (11’), in the pole vault; and Zach Burleigh, third (11’6”), in the pole vault. Biscoglio and Burleigh tied their state-qualifying marks. Top-eight finishes included the following: Tyson Harris, fourth (20’1.25”), in the long jump; Kate Kemnitz, fifth (3:14.29), in the 1000m; AJ Mondo, sixth (), in the long jump; Tayler Riddick, Rylee Van Epps, Marisa Matthews, and Kemnitz, sixth (4:36.69), in the 1600m sprint medley; and Mark Murdy, eighth (10:18.54), in the 3200m. Murdy qualified for the Class LL meet with his time in the 3200m. Improved state-qualifying times included the following: Ian Agnew, Tyson Harris, Elijah Rodriguez, and Tyler Cyr in the 4x200m relay (1:39); Adeline Kilgore in the 55m dash (7.78); Natalie Verderame in the 55m dash (7.86); Samantha Przybylski in the 55m dash (7.99); Kate Kemnitz in the 1000m; Jeffrey Hannigan in the 600m (1:29.44); Isabella Scalise in the 1600m (5:42.38); and Cameron Coulombe, Teagan Duffy, Joe Verderame, and Jeffrey Hannigan in the 4x400m relay (3:50.27). The Knights will have the upcoming week off, but they will be back in action the following week when they return to Hillhouse to compete against some of the top athletes in the state in the Class LL Championship on Friday, Feb. 10.

Wrestling: The Blue Knights placed third out of 17 teams with 150 points when they hosted the Connecticut Challenge. New Milford (195) won the tournament for the second time in three years, finishing with three individual champions and six finalists. Cumberland, RI (189) finished as runner-up with a pair of individual champions and five finalists. Paul Calo (160) won his weight class by defeating Cameron Berger of New Milford with a 17-0 technical fall. Austin Abacherli (152), Jimmy Starr (285), Ritchie Rivera (220), and Shaun Wagner (132) finished third in their respective weight classes. Jacob Cardozo (113) and Tim Budnik (145) capped off the day with fourth-place finishes. The Knights will return to the mat next week when they host divisional Conard on Wednesday, Feb. 1 and travel to Waterford High School for the Waterford Duals on Saturday, Feb. 4. Southington is currently 10-1 overall.

**Southington Winter Records**

Regular Season:

Week 1—3-0 (3-0).

Week 2—5-3 (2-3).

Week 3—10-8-1 (5-5-1).

Week 4—15-10-1 (5-2).

Week 5—22-13-1 (7-3).

Week 6—27-17-1 (5-4).

Week 7—36-18-1 (9-1).

Female Athletes Qualified for State Meet:

55m Dash—Natalie Verderame, 7.86, 1/28/17, CCC Championship (1st improved); Adeline Kilgore, 7.78, 1/28/17, CCC Championship (2nd improved); Samantha Przybylski, 7.99, 1/28/17, CCC Championship (1st improved).

300m—Allison Brown, 46.54, 1/6/17, Elm City Relays; Natalie Verderame, 44.54 (1st improved), 1/6/17, Elm City Relays.

600m—Natalie Verderame, 1:48.79, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3.

1000m—Kate Kemnitz, 3:14.29, 1/28/17, CCC Championship (2nd improved).

1600m—Isabella Scalise, 5:42.38, 1/28/17, CCC Championship (1st improved).

4x200m Relay—Tayler Riddick, Jenna Sheehan, Adeline Kilgore, Samantha Przybylski, 1:54.22, 1/21/17, SCC Coaches Invitational (1st improved).

4x400m Relay—Kate Kemnitz, Allison Brown, Marissa Matthews, Natalie Verderame, 4:31.54, 1/13/17-1/14/17, East Coast Invitational.

4x800m Relay—Sarah Minkiewicz, Anny Moquete, Brooke Lynch, Kate Kemnitz, 10:45.03, 1/21/17, SCC Coaches Invitational.

1600m Sprint Medley—Tayler Riddick, Samantha Przybylski, Natalie Verderame, Kate Kemnitz, 4:35.52, 1/6/17, Elm City Relays.

Shot Put—Amanda Howe, 39’11”, 1/13/17-1/14/17, East Coast Invitational (1st improved); Trinity Cardillo, 30’3.5”, 1/21/17, SCC Coaches Invitational.

Long Jump—Tayler Riddick, 15’1.5”, 1/21/17, SCC Coaches Invitational (1st improved).

High Jump—Amanda Brocki, 4’8”, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3; Allison Brown, 4’10”, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3, 1/6/17, Elm City Relays; Sydney Garrison, 4’8”, 1/21/17, SCC Coaches Invitational.

Pole Vault—Megan Biscoglio, 11’, 1/28/17, CCC Championship (1st improved).

Male Athletes Qualified for State Meet:

55m Dash—Tyson Harris, 6.83, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3; Tyler Cyr, 6.9, 1/13/17-1/14/17, East Coast Invitational.

55m Hurdles—Elijah Rodriguez, 8.61, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3.

300m—Tyson Harris, 37, 1/21/17, SCC Coaches Invitational; Elijah Rodriguez, 38.93, 1/21/17, SCC Coaches Invitational.

600m—Jeffrey Hannigan, 1:29.44, 1/28/17, CCC Championship (1st improved).

1600m—Mark Murdy, 4:43.61, 1/21/17, SCC Coaches Invitational.

3200m—Mark Murdy, 10:18.54, 1/28/17, CCC Championship.

4x200m Relay—Ian Agnew, Tyson Harris, Elijah Rodriguez, Tyler Cyr, 1:39, 1/28/17, CCC Championship (2nd improved).

4x400m Relay—Cameron Coulombe, Teagan Duffy, Joe Verderame, Jeffrey Hannigan, 3:50.27, 1/28/17, CCC Championship (1st improved).

1600m Sprint Medley—Tyler Cyr, Tyson Harris, Joe Verderame, Shane Leone, 3:54, 1/6/17, Elm City Relays.

Long Jump—Ian Agnew, 20’2”, 1/13/17-1/14/17, East Coast Invitational (1st improved); Tyler Cyr, 19’3” (1st improved), 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3; Tyson Harris, 20’6.25”, 1/13/17-1/14/17, East Coast Invitational (1st improved); Anthony Mondo, 20’3”, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3; Kolby Rogers, 19’9”, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3.

Pole Vault—Zachary Burleigh, 11’6”, 1/28/17, CCC Championship (1st improved).

Swimmers Qualified for Class LL Meet:

200 Individual Medley—Brendon Egan, 2:09.64, 1/13/17, vs. East Catholic.

50 Freestyle—Zachary Blake, 23.6, 1/18/17, at Avon.

Diving—Emerson Suski, 192.35, 1/27/17, at Plainville (1st improved); Kian Siadat, 161.1, 1/18/17, at Avon.

100 Backstroke—Tyler Heidgerd, 59.13, 1/6/17, vs. Platt-Maloney; Brendon Egan, 58.78, 1/13/17, vs. East Catholic; Derek Melanson, 59.85, 1/20/17, at East Hartford.

Remaining Undefeated Teams—Gymnastics (4-0), Boys Swimming & Diving (6-0).