Obituary: Elizabeth A. ‘Betty’ Vispone, 86

Elizabeth A. Vispone, 86 of Delray Beach, FL passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Hospice of Palm Beach County, after a 2-year battle with cancer.

Elizabeth was born on August 11, 1930 in Bridgeport, CT to the late John S. and Sophia C. Piorek. She was a graduate of Warren Harding High School and the Felt and Tarrant Comptometer School in Bridgeport.

Elizabeth married Edward J. Vispone on October 8, 1955 and started their life together in Bridgeport before moving to Stratford where they raised their three children. They moved to south Florida in 1990.

Known to most as “Betty”, she worked as an accounting clerk for 9 years at General Electric in Bridgeport and also worked in Stratford at Tek Bearing Company and Stratford Systems. She was active in the Ladies Guild and Bowling League for Holy Name of Jesus Church in Stratford.

She enjoyed getting together with friends to play cards, dine out and travel. Mom loved to crochet, knit, sew and crafted many handmade items for her family and friends. Her pastimes were jigsaw, crossword and word jumble puzzles and was an avid reader of Harlequin Romance books. She was Seattle Seahawks fan and her favorite TV show was NCIS, with Mark Harmon. Her favorite sport was baseball and she loved to attend her Grandson Ryan’s baseball games and her Granddaughter Jaclyn’s cheerleading competitions and soccer games. She adored her Grandchildren.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her brother John E. Piorek of Woodsboro, MD and her sister Anna M. Mingolello of Stratford, CT.

She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Edward and their daughters Diana Vispone, Frances Vispone, Linda Pistey and her husband Mark and their children Jaclyn and Ryan Pistey.

A private memorial service was held on January 24, 2017 at the Palm Beach National Chapel in Lake Worth, FL. Burial followed at the South Florida National Cemetery for Veterans in Lake Worth, FL.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that charitable donations be made in honor of Elizabeth Vispone to Good Days. www.mygooddays.org.