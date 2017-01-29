Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, Jan. 27

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, Jan 27. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball: The Blue Knights earned their second-straight win with a five-point victory, 58-53, over Glastonbury (1-11) at home. The Tomahawks led 18-10 at the end of the first quarter, but the Knights took a one-point lead, 25-24, heading into halftime. The Knights extended their lead to 38-29 by the end of the third quarter and maintained their lead for most of the fourth quarter. The Tomahawks tied the score at 48-48 on a three-pointer with just over two minutes remaining. Andrew Lohneiss went to the foul line and sunk three free throws after being fouled beyond the arc, but the Tomahawks nailed another three-pointer on a double bounce off the back of the rim to knot the score back up at 51-51. Mike DeFeo went 1-for-2 at the foul line to put the Knights up by a point with 57.1 seconds remaining. A missed three-pointer by the Tomahawks on the other end went to the Knights on a rebounded jump-ball with 42.6 seconds showing. The Knights turned the ball over on their next possession and fouled the Tomahawks with 36.8 to go. A pair of free throws put the Tomahawks up by a point, 53-52. On Southington’s next possession, DeFeo broke through two defenders on a trap near half-court and stumbled through the lane. Almost losing the ball, DeFeo pulled up and hit a jump shot in the paint to give the Knights the lead back, 54-53, with about 17 seconds left. The Tomahawks turned the ball over and sent Brendan Taylor to the foul line, where he extended Southington’s lead to a 56-53 advantage. The Tomahawks missed a contested three-pointer with 7.1 seconds showing on the clock, and the Knights pulled away on a pair of Lohneiss free throws. Jeremey Mercier and DeFeo paced the Knights with 13 points apiece. DeFeo went 7-for-8 from the foul line, 5-for-6 in the fourth quarter alone. Tim O’Shea contributed with 12 points. As a team, the Knights went 27-for-32 from the foul line and made just one three-pointer in the contest. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Rockville (1-10) on Saturday, Jan. 28. Southington is currently 5-5 overall.

Girls Basketball: The Lady Knights suffered their seventh loss of the season after falling, 61-43, at Glastonbury (12-2). The Knights will be back on the court next week when they travel to divisional opponents Conard (13-1) on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and Simsbury (9-6) on Friday, Jan. 3. Southington is currently 6-7 overall.

Boys Swimming & Diving: The Blue Knights remained undefeated on the year with a 96-76 victory at Plainville. The following finished first in the meet: Brendon Egan in the 200 freestyle (1:54.84); Derek Melanson in the 200 individual medley (2:12.93) and 100 fly (59.77); PJ Ramsey in the 50 freestyle (24.17); EJ Suski in diving (192.35); Zack Blake in the 100 freestyle (52.79) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.56); Tyler Heidgerd in the 100 backstroke (59.68); Evan Bender, Julie Duszak, Brian Egan, and Nick Kelley in the 200 medley relay (1:52.56); Blake, Brian Egan, Kelley, and Ramsey in the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.34); and Brendon Egan, Brian Egan, Ramsey, and Heidgerd in the 400 freestyle relay (3:39.42). Suski improved his state-qualifying mark in diving. The Knights will be back in the pool next week when they host divisional Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 1 and hit the road for regional Bristol Central-Bristol Eastern on Friday, Feb. 3. Southington is currently 6-0 overall.