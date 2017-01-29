Healthy Family FunFest on Feb. 26

Healthy Family FunFest will return to the Aqua Turf, at 556 Mulberry St. in Plantsville, on Sunday, Feb. 26. The family-centered event is focused on healthy living and aimed at providing people of all ages countless ways to live healthy lives.

Now in its eighth year, this free fun-packed event features health and wellness information from medical professionals, health screenings, demonstrations and special activities.

Healthy Family FunFest will run from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Featured areas include:

Aging Well;

Women’s Health;

Sports Medicine;

Healthy Minds, and more.

Healthy Family FunFest’s premier sponsor is Bradley H. Barnes and Leila U. Barnes Memorial Trust at Main Street Community Foundation. Primary sponsors and organizers are Hartford HealthCare and the Southington-Cheshire Community YMCA.

To learn more, visit www.healthfamilyfunfest.org or on Facebook.