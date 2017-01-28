Panthers capture Nutmeg title

With a 45-18 victory over the Farmington Blue on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Southington Valley Midget Football League B-division Panthers became the first Southington team to capture the Nutmeg League championship title. The Panthers finished the season with a 9-1 record and outscored their opponents 366-117 with 32 takeaways and only eight turnovers. Panthers roster was Noah Atwood, Ian Beierle, Zachary Brilla, Edvon Dugee, Gregory Dunne, Cameron Evjen, Connor Fletcher, Teon Hall, Jacob Kryzanowski, Brendan Leone, Jared Mangiafico, Alexander Martin, Aaron Mysatyukow, Tyler Porter, Nathan Rees, Caden Sirois, Marco Testa, Christopher Totonis, Charlie Vath, Tj Verdi, Tylan Walwyn, and Jacob Watson. Coaches were led by Jon Evjen with assistants Frank Testa, Jarvis Walwyn, Jim Martin, Dennis Brilla, Gary Mangiafico, and Jeff Rees.